A Sunday tweet by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville has garnered national attention and sparked swift backlash from opponents even though he deleted it hours later.
Murphy tweeted “No one forces anyone to have sex” in a response to another post on Twitter two days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a woman’s right to have an abortion. Murphy deleted the tweet but not before users made screen shots and the news site ProPublica tracked it.
Stories quickly began appearing online and the comment drew criticism from The News & Observer editorial board, N.C. Policy Watch and Murphy’s opponent in the upcoming election for his District 3 seat, which represents much of coastal North Carolina.
Murphy’s office did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request from The Daily Reflector seeking comment on the tweet. His office did provide a statement to WITN-TV.
“Sex is a term I’ve always used when dealing with consensual action. Intercourse when forced or nonconsensual is assault or rape, and that is abhorrent. I deleted the tweet when I noticed it was being misinterpreted or misconstrued. I regret any confusion this has caused.”
Opponent Barbara Gaskins called the comment “hurtful” and said it sends a message to his constituents who have survived sexual assault that he does not take their experience seriously.
Gaskins cited the Rape Abuse Incest National Network (RAINN) statistics that every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and that every nine minutes that victim is a child. She also mentioned the Prison Rape Elimination Act which in 2003 was signed into law by President George W. Bush to mitigate forced sex in correctional facilities.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Report for 2020 said that 249 arrests for forcible rape were made in the state in 2020, 31 fewer than the 280 arrests in 2019. Of the 2020 arrest 22 were juveniles and 228 were adults over 18.
The crime index for 2020 reported 2,769 rapes in North Carolina.
“It’s not like it’s not happening,” Gaskins said. “It also silences the voices who possibly have a story, or want to tell their story and try to get help. You have someone in power telling you it’s not happening.”
The tweet came following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which secured women the federal right to an abortion. Murphy called the repeal a “momentous day for the pro-life movement,” and chastised the long-standing decision as “a gross violation of the 14th Amendment.”
Gaskins said the Roe decision, and Murphy’s response to it, likely spawned the outcry of criticism for his deleted tweet.
“A lot of the backlash is coming from the Roe v. Wade being struck down and our leader being in support of that,” Gaskins said. “As a woman I feel we are taking several steps back. We are literally living in the ’50s-’60s. Women are triggered by this. Women, men, everyone is triggered by this, seeing how our leader actually feels about them.”
A statement from the North Carolina Democratic Party said Murphy’s comments fall in line with the state GOP’s view of abortion exceptions for victims of sexual abuse.
“Congressman Greg Murphy’s comments are disgusting, wrong and shameful, but this is just the latest of the NC GOP’s attempts to excuse their extreme anti-choice agenda, including from their own U.S. Senate nominee Congressman Ted Budd, that supports abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest,” the statement said.