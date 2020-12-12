Greenville Fire-Rescue is working to keep Christmas normal for children in need this holiday season.
Battalion Chief and Operation Santa Claus Coordinator Jeremy Anderson said Christmas will be difficult for many families this year due to the financial impacts caused by COVID-19. He said children have also gone through many difficult changes in their life this year due to the virus.
He hopes toys collected through the department’s Operation Santa Claus will help. The annual drive is continuing through Tuesday when the department and its partners will take part in a radiothon at Great Harvest Bread, {span}2803 Evans St.{/span}
“We want to try to keep something normal, and keeping Christmas normal and trying to keep our program going is something everyone looks forward to within the school system and around the county, so we just wanted to create that sense of normalcy and make sure every kid has something for Christmas this year in Pitt County,” Anderson said.
The fire department has organized Operation Santa Claus for more than 30 years. Anderson said it started with a simple angel tree and grew into an effort that involved other city departments, local businesses, Pitt County Schools and other partners.
Social workers through the school system identify families in need and make sure the gifts get to the kids, Anderson said. The effort also works with the Salvation Army and other partners.
It is among several efforts in the county collecting toys and monetary donations to purchase gifts for families in need. Officials with the efforts said they work together to ensure no family goes without.
The fire department also has partnered with Union Bank, Fabric and Home Furnishings and University PC Care. Collection boxes are in place at the businesses, every city fire station and every Pitt County school. Parents can send their children to school with a gift to drop off.
Those dropping off gifts at fire stations need to wear a mask and ring the bell to meet a firefighter. Boxes were placed at the fire station just before Thanksgiving.
Anderson said those looking to donate can drop off any unwrapped toy for a child from birth to 18. He said sometimes there are issues getting gifts for teenagers such as sports equipment and other items kids in that age group would like. There are also difficulties getting gifts for kids under the age of 5, he said.
“Pretty much just any age group, zero to 18, if you think a kid would like it and it’s a new unwrapped toy, we’ll take it,” Anderson said.
IBX Media and Talk of the Town radio show are hosting Tuesday’s radiothon to collect donations and funds. Craig Woolard of the Embers will be singing in the parking lot.
“We normally have an Embers Christmas Concert and all the proceeds from that fill that monetary need we have, so this year we’re not allowed to have it because of the COVID restrictions,” Anderson said. “So he’s (Woolard) agreed to do the drive by kind of concert in the parking lot all day on Dec. 15,” Woolard said.
Fire department personnel also was out on Dec. 5 at both Walmart Supercenters seeking donations. More than $10,000 also has been donated by individuals businesses, Anderson said.
“We’re expecting toy donations to be down just because of the COVID stuff and everything that’s going on, but what’s going to happen is that money that’s donated, the Salvation Army is going to go out and purchase toys,” Anderson said.
People can give funds on Tuesday at Great Harvest Bread Co., Anderson said. The drive will officially end on Dec. 16 when fire-rescue workers gather collection boxes and work with school personnel and the Salvation Army to distribute toys.