FARMVILLE — Participants said more funding is needed to help nonprofit organizations, businesses and workers impacted by the pandemic during the fifth and final Pitt County input session on federal rescue spending.
Farmville Mayor John Moore said premium pay available through American Rescue Plan Act funding provides money to essential public workers but fails to address other sectors.
Moore proposed scenarios such as a car salesman who didn’t sell a car for a month and asked if he would be considered. “It seems a little one-sided,” Moore said.
He voiced concern for retailers, entertainers, gyms and service providers such as barbers who were impacted and asked if those individuals and businesses would be considered to receive funding.
“There are certain industries that were very much affected by COVID having to shut down, so there may be some special benefits or programs for businesses that suffered during the depths of COVID shut-down that the county may consider replenishing their lost revenue as opposed to people who worked,” Farmville Town Manager David Hodgkins said.
“The biggest red flag I see is people being paid to do their job,” said Moore. “I would hope that the decisions that are made have a direct impact on the 4600-plus that live in Farmville. Meaning, for example, the Arts Council. The Arts Council is an integral part of Farmville and it branches out into a lot of areas … it is a vital part of what we do in Farmville.
“And that’s why that is so important, more important than paying somebody that kept their job and did their job and drew a check for it and drew retirement for it … why would we pay them when there are other people directly affected?”
Tuesday’s session was held in Farmville by Pitt County government officials to help the Board of Commissioners determine how to best spend $35 million coming in two allotments from the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package.
Brian Barnett, the deputy county manager and chief financial officer for the county, led the meeting. He said fund allotments must abide by federal guidelines for eligible expenses and Pitt County must have explicit state authority to expense the funds.
Five eligible expense categories include: replacing lost revenue; premium pay; public health; economic impact; and infrastructure investments.
“Anything that we can show, that we can document, that we can quantify, that we need a program or a plan or a project in place to help improve public health is open for consideration,” said Barnett. “The key there is consideration. We’re not saying that we can do it, but I can tell you that we can consider it.”
Several participants detailed the needs of nonprofit organizations and the services they offer.
Pam Strickland, founder of NC Stop Human Trafficking, expressed interest in mitigating harms caused by pandemic. “When people fall through the cracks as a result of a disaster like this, they become more vulnerable to being exploited,” said Strickland.
The nonprofit community is well-positioned to determine the true needs of the community, she said, expressing hope that programs that come out of ARP funding will be involved with engaging with local nonprofits to meet needs of the community.
“What I hope will happen is that the county will contract with those nonprofits to get those services done or make grant money available,” said Strickland. “Nonprofits are the backbone of this community, and spending a fairly significant amount of money either through contracts or through grants to allow nonprofits to do what they want to do anyway which is serve our community would be money very well invested.”
David Collier, a pediatrician at Brody School of Medicine and the president of the board of directors for the Community Crossroads Center, the homeless shelter in Greenville, requested consideration for funding for the shelter.
One of the buildings that provides key services such as a free health clinic is, in Collier’s words, “decrepit” and “run-down.” First built in 1924, there is mold damage, a leaky roof, asbestos and the upkeep is no longer sustainable. The board has decided to take the building down and replace it with a new modern building.
“We would like to renovate the old building to provide more housing for women with young children and families as well as isolation rooms that allow us to put clients with COVID or COVID-risk,” he said.
“We think that this approach that we are taking really is key to addressing two of the funding streams in the ARP money. One is public health because we will be providing a place for our clients for housing and provide direct medical care to our shelter residents as well as residents in west Greenville as well as preparing for the tsunami of homelessness that we expect once the money that’s in the system now dissipates and the moratorium on evictions ends.”
Anita Joyner, founder and executive director of Where the Healing Begins, talked about the purpose of her nonprofit which provides support for survivors of abuse, particualry child sexual abuse. A native of Farmville, she started the organization in New York but relocated to the area in the last year.
“I need support, and I want to see whatever I can do to receive funding that we can use to get those services started,” she said. She also asked if there would be technical assistance offered to nonprofits to help with applying for funding.
Barnett stated that the county has considered having a person dedicated to overseeing ARPA distributions but had not yet considered the individual offering technical assistance to organizations.
Carlton Gay, executive director of Executive Center for Economic and Educational Development, raised concerns about food insecurities and asked for consideration for support for food distributors.
Gay also expressed the need for support of services provided by nonprofits. “The county needs to figure out how to put funds to ... to organizations, which will go back to services.”
Anyone with ideas on how to allocate ARP funds can complete the online survey at www.pittcountync.gov/arp until the end of the month.