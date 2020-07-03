A large coronavirus relief bill signed by Gov. Cooper on Friday provides $3.5 million to a start-up nonprofit in Pitt County that aims to track domestic violence suspects. It’s among scores of projects funded in the funding bill.
House Bill 1023, with cleared state legislature on June 25, will provide $3.5 million to Caitlyn’s Courage to address domestic violence with the development of a GPS monitoring program.
The federal funding from the bill will go through the Department of Public Safety, a news release from Caitlyn’s Courage said. The non-profit will oversee the development and implementation of the pilot program.
Caitlyn’s Courage was founded in memory of Caitlyn Whitehurst, the victim of a domestic murder-suicide in May 2019 outside her family’s home in Pactolus. Her father, Judson Whitehurst, said that the funding was much needed to prevent domestic violence incidents, which are on the rise as a result of the pandemic.
“As a state, we must provide victims of domestic violence with resources that ensure protection and safety. As an organization, we are committed to utilizing these funds in the most effective ways possible to develop this important program,” Whitehurst said.
The $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds will go toward the development and implementation of the GPS monitoring program aimed at reducing the interaction between domestic violence victims and the accused, the news releases said.
Abuse suspects will be required to wear tracking devices as part of pre-trail release, officials said. It will alert the victims phone via an app when the two are in a set radius of each other. The program alerts both parties when they are in close proximity. A 24-hour monitoring entity is alerted and can intervene if necessary.
The grant funds development and implementation of the program and many details about how the program will work were not available. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said in the release that the program will reduce the risk to domestic violence victims during one of their most vulnerable times, which is the pre-trial period.
State Reps. Perrin Jones and Kandie Smith and Sen. Don Davis said in a joint statement included in the press release that the program is a significant step toward protecting victims of domestic violence. In the statement they said GPS tracking is proved to increase the effectiveness of restraining orders.
“North Carolina ranks fourth in the United States for domestic violence crisis calls and the number of those calls has increased with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.
More than 40 states allow GPS tracking devices to protect victims of domestic violence, the release said.
House Bill 1023 passed unanimously in the state House and Senate. It distributes hundreds of millions of dollars from North Carolina’s $3.5 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funds. A law finalized in May already had distributed $1.6 billion.
The money covers expenses incurred by entities including cities, counties, schools, universities, hospitals and state agencies like the Department of Transportation and Health and Human Services and addresses other issues related to the pandemic.
In a statement, Gov. Roy Cooper highlighted an additional $7 million allocated for personal protective equipment for the public schools but said “we need to work together to do more.”
RALEIGH — Another two dozen bills were signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, including one with money to help build a long-planned park to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina.
The $1.5 million in matching funds for a “North Carolina Freedom Park” in downtown Raleigh was included in a measure that allocated money for building repair and renovations for state agencies and the University of North Carolina system.
Another measure, signed on Wednesday along with the other bills, distributes hundreds of millions of dollars more from North Carolina’s $3.5 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funds. A law finalized in May already had distributed $1.6 billion.
In a statement, Cooper highlighted an additional $7 million allocated in the new law for personal protective equipment for the public schools but said “we need to work together to do more.”
It was among two dozen bills Cooper signed into law Thursday, including one with money to help build a long-planned park to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina.
The $1.5 million in matching funds for a “North Carolina Freedom Park” in downtown Raleigh was included in a measure that allocated money for building repair and renovations for state agencies and the University of North Carolina system.
Other bills identify funds to teach anticipated student enrollment increases at UNC system schools this fall; provides UNC schools, private colleges and community colleges immunity from lawsuits seeking financial damages on tuition and fees for the spring semester; and builds a new effort to renovate aging local water and wastewater treatment systems.
Cooper has 15 bills left on his desk from the General Assembly before it went home last week.