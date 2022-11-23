The inflation that’s raised the price of a Thanksgiving meal for an average family also is making it harder on efforts that provide meals to those who can least afford them.

While organizations such as JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen have seen the cost of food and supplies more than double or triple for some items, it isn’t stopping the organizations from feeding the people searching them out.


