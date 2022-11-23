The inflation that’s raised the price of a Thanksgiving meal for an average family also is making it harder on efforts that provide meals to those who can least afford them.
While organizations such as JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen have seen the cost of food and supplies more than double or triple for some items, it isn’t stopping the organizations from feeding the people searching them out.
“I hope to have enough food for Thanksgiving, but I’ll have some turkey pulled, some rolls pulled so everyone that comes will get a meal,” said Tom Quigley, the soup kitchen’s director.
JOY’s annual Thanksgiving meal is from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. today. While people who show up just before closing may not get a traditional meal with all the trimmings, they will get food, he said. Other organizations also are working to stretch their food dollars.
“We’ve had to shop around a little bit more,” said Arjenae Williams, founder and director of Something2Somebody, an organization that serves food at the Dream Park on Sundays. Williams’ group is partnering with the Little Willie Center and York Memorial AME Zion Church to serve an anticipated 200-300 people Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
Members of Williams’ organization and the church are donating collards and cabbage, slaw, potatoes, cranberry sauce and other side dishes and desserts.
“It’s almost like a big potluck,” Williams said. “We have people bringing one or two items so it isn’t as costly to an individual person. It’s the work of the community.”
LookAtDatDer BBQ House & Catering and The Lady Cooks catering company are assisting with the cooking.
“Thank God for Publix for allowing us to go in two or three times to get turkeys at a reasonable price while they had them on sale,” Williams said. Her group bought 12 turkeys, some weighing more than 20 pounds, for 39 cents a pound.
Turkeys on sale is one way supermarkets are getting customers in the door, said Nicholas Rupp, professor and interim chairman of East Carolina University’s Department of Economics. The supermarkets are betting that saving on turkey will encourage shoppers to buy the ingredients for side dishes and other staples while at the store.
“Overall inflation in the most recent month, October, was 7.5 percent,” Rupp said. “If you look at what turkey prices are now versus a year ago, turkey prices are up 17 percent, which is faster than inflation.” The selection of turkeys has also decreased so some people may find themselves buying frozen instead of fresh this year.
“The prices will be even higher for those eating out for their thanksgiving meal,” Rupp said. Restaurants are raising prices because of higher food costs and the need to increase wages to attract workers.
Quigley said he expected 300 to 400 people will be fed during the soup kitchen’s event. More people also are stopping in to eat on weekdays during the center’s noon and evening meals.
“The state of the country, the cost of living, the cost of products — people just can’t make ends meet anymore,” Quigley said. A woman recently called him, asking if she could pick up meals for her three children. She and her husband both work, but their paychecks don’t cover all their expenses. Quigley understands that struggle.
“I had set aside $20,000 for the 2022 food budget and I’m already well over $30,000 spent on food this year,” Quigley said. “I used to spend $35 for a case of soup bowls and lids and now it’s well over $100.”
In 2021 he paid $5 for an institutional-sized can of candied yams at a local discount grocery store. This year the same size can is $11.
“I’m going to need 30 cans,” Quigley said.
“What’s hard for us is we are a nonprofit. We don’t sell food like a restaurant does, so we have no way of recouping the money we spend on things without donations,” Quigley said.
The East Carolina University Purple Pantry was a big help with this year’s Thanksgiving meal, donating 20 turkeys and 30 boxes of Stove Top Stuffing, he said. He also received five other donated turkeys.
Robbie Beeker of Beeker’s Brisket and BBQ smoked the turkeys on Tuesday. Quigley sauteed celery and onions in a pound of butter, combining it and heated cream with the stuffing to make multiple pans of dressing.
The Greenville community is generous, Quigley said, they love giving food. But the center has limited storage.
“What I would really encourage people to do is if they want to donate, even if it’s just $5, I would rather have cash,” Quigley said. “With cash we have the freedom to get what we need on a daily basis.”
Despite food chain supply issues, Whykeshia White, the food bank’s Greenville branch director, said the organization is distributing more food this year than in years past. However, there are still people in need, White said. People who sometimes don’t have the necessary transportation to go to partner agency locations or their work hours may conflict with distribution hours.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina distributed nearly 14.8 million pounds of food to 105 partner agencies in Pitt, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir and Wilson counties in fiscal year 2021-22, which ended June 30. The organization estimates that 59,850 people in those counties are food insecure, with 22,541 being adults over the age of 65 and 22,730 people children under the age of 18.
The food bank accepts monetary donations, but schools, community groups, businesses and other organizations are more likely to donate food.
“A lot of individuals long to give something tangible,” White said. “Everyone loves to give food.”
Area churches make weekly food donations. Creekside Elementary School recently dropped off a busload of food collected by students and staff, she said.
The food bank also accepts donated labor. On Tuesday, students from Christ Covenant School bagged 23,000 pounds of sweet potatoes for delivery to partner agencies.
In the coming weeks, the Greenville branch of the food bank will partner with Piggly Wiggly and WCTI Channel 12 for a “Share Your Christmas” food drive being held Dec. 5-9 at the supermarket’s Wallace, Richlands, Swansboro, Kinston and New Bern locations.
On Dec. 7 the food bank will partner with Food Lion and WITN Channel 7 for a food drive at the station’s Greenville studio.