The long-running public television series North Carolina Bookwatch starting Nov. 7 will air its farewell season with a diverse set of North Carolina authors, a special retrospective episode and an online event.
The 23rd season on PBS North Carolina, formerly UNC-TV, begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, with Barry Saunders, former columnist for The News & Observer and publisher of online news platform The Saunders Report.
It will continue on subsequent Sundays with Wiley Cash, author of thriller “When Ghosts Come Home;” Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, author of debut novel “Even As We Breathe,” the first novel to be published by a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; and Clyde Edgerton, Durham native and accomplished author of 12 novels, including two film adaptations.
Bland Simpson, longtime member of the Red Clay Ramblers, environmentalist, and author of the newly released “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky,” will join host D.G. Martin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, for a loving look back at the many books and authors that shared the Bookwatch set over the years.
“For more than two decades, D.G.’s program has advanced our mission to educate, inform, entertain, and inspire our audiences,” says PBS North Carolina CEO Lindsay Bierman. “He captivated his viewers with an abiding love of reading and storytelling while introducing us to some of the nation’s most powerful voices and prolific writers. D.G.’s legacy and contribution to our network will have archival significance and enduring impact.”
To commemorate the show and celebrate its host, PBS North Carolina will host a live virtual event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. The event will begin with a preview screening of the retrospective episode followed by a discussion with Martin and moderated by Bierman. It is free and open to the public. Additional information and registration can be found on Eventbrite.
North Carolina Bookwatch debuted in 1997 with original host Robin Minietta. After three seasons, Minietta left the anchor chair, opening the position for Martin, a longtime public servant and politician.
Over the following 22 years, Martin filmed over 450 episodes and interviewed hundreds of authors with state ties, from literary giants Nicholas Sparks, John Grisham and Kathy Reichs to local celebrities Roy Williams, Vivian Howard and North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green.
“Hosting North Carolina Bookwatch has been a happy part of my life for more than 20 years,” Martin said. “I will always be grateful to PBS North Carolina for giving me the privilege and responsibility of hosting more than 450 programs that brought North Carolina writers into the homes of viewers all over the state and beyond.”
In its 23 seasons, North Carolina Bookwatch filmed episodes primarily at its home studio located inside the Joseph and Kathleen Bryan Communications Center in Research Triangle Park.
Frequently, however, the show fulfilled its mission of bringing writers and viewers together by filming on-site at literary festivals, colleges and universities and local bookstores spanning the entire state.
In a nod to the program’s staunch support of local writers and booksellers, the final season of North Carolina Bookwatch was filmed at independent bookstore Flyleaf Books, located in Chapel Hill.
“I’ll never forget the day I was tapped to be the producer/director of this show,” says Katy Loebrich, producer for the past seven seasons. “I come from a long line of teachers, linguists and librarians and I’ve been an avid reader since childhood, and working with D.G, meeting authors and working on this show with our amazing crew has been a dream for me.”
North Carolina Bookwatch airs at 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 5 p.m. Tuesdays on PBS NC and at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays on the North Carolina Channel.
Full episodes are also available on demand at video.pbsnc.org and via the PBS Video App across iOS and Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Samsung Smart TVs. For more information about North Carolina Bookwatch, visit pbsnc.org/bookwatch.