A decade of tax reform has propelled North Carolina to the top of the list among states for economic outlook, behind only Utah, in the 16th edition of the Rich States, Poor States index.

The American Legislative Exchange Council on Thursday released the 2023 edition of its state economic competitiveness index, which analyzes 15 state policy variables to rank states by economic outlook, and three to rank by economic performance over a decade.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.