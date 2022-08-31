Pitt County emergency responders and weather experts on Tuesday encouraged residents to prepare their hurricane kits as the storm season approaches its peak and as a system developing in the Atlantic could impact eastern North Carolina.

Erik Heden, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Morehead City, said that hurricane season typically reaches its peak Sept. 10. He said that a five-day outlook is showing an 80 percent chance for a tropical cyclone to pick up in the Atlantic Ocean and a 40 percent for a separate system to develop off the coast of Africa.

Graphic 1

Two disturbances in the Atlantic that could develop over the next five days.
Graphic 2

A chart showing times when hurricane season historically peaks with data from 1944-2020.
Graphic 3

A graph shows the probability of an average, above average or below average storm season as of Aug. 4. Right now the chances of an above average Atlantic storm season sits at 60 percent, down five percent from May.


SMAT Mobile Field Hospital

The interior of a Mobile Field Hospital is lined with boxes that contain tents and equipment. The field hospital serves as a communications hub for emergency workers while also providing medical care, air conditioning and other amenities for residents impacted the most by storms.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.