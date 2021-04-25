The Daily Reflector on May 25 will begin same-day delivery of its printed editions via the U.S. Postal Service to improve and expand distribution of the newspaper.
For some, the change will end early morning delivery of the newspaper by independent contracted carriers, but U.S. mail distribution has proven to be an overall more reliable and efficient method.
Experience in other markets has shown the U.S. mail improved customer satisfaction and reduced frustration created by late deliveries, failed delivery and improperly placed papers, said Nathan Kohan, circulation director for Adams Publishing Group-ENC.
“Through the years, we have been lucky and grateful to work with many faithful carriers, but the reality is that fewer are available to do the job, and we struggle to fill the positions,” Kohan said.
Switching to mail elsewhere has improved consistency and allowed newspapers to reach neighborhoods and communities where deliveries previously had to be suspended, Kohan said. “We receive calls daily from readers in rural areas, without internet access, wanting the paper delivered. This move will allow us to do that.”
The Reflector will distribute bundles of individually addressed papers directly to local post offices each morning.
The postal service will sort and deliver them the same day with other mail marked for those households, bypassing remote central processing facilities and associated delays.
Efforts are underway to secure new features, bolster sports content and increase local news-gathering capabilities, said Bobby Burns, APG-ENC executive editor.
“Our focus will remain on our communities and unique local coverage that provides depth and context to events while producing entertaining and informative pages and delivering ample retail and classified advertising space and the shopping circulars everybody loves,” Burns said.
Subscribers will continue to have access to the e-edition early mornings and all the content on reflector.com, which is updated around the clock. Single printed editions will continue to be available at local grocery and convenience stores and other outlets.
Going forward, the print edition will be delivered Tuesday through Saturday. Saturday’s paper will be an expanded edition that also includes features from the Sunday and Monday papers.
Breaking news and a variety of unique digital content will be available around the clock every day on reflector.com. The Reflector will continue to evolve its digital content to meet growing customer demands.
“This obviously is a big change,” Burns said, “but our online edition will be available immediately to all subscribers who want to read it first thing, and we will continue to work diligently to produce a paper and digital media that’s relevant, useful, fun and includes reporting that can’t be found anywhere else.
“Most of all, we thank you for being loyal readers of The Daily Reflector.”