While Compute North has paused its plans to operate in Greenville, work continues for individuals who opposed the company.
More than 15 members of the North of The River Association and their supporters gathered Friday at Barnes-Ebron-Taft Community Center in the Greenfield Terrace neighborhood to celebrate Compute North’s announcement and discuss the work that still needs to be done.
“We are here to celebrate one of the greatest victories I’ve ever been involved in and I am extremely proud of everyone here,” said former Greenville mayor Ed Carter, NOTRA president.
Carter said he wants the association to endorse candidates in the future to ensure the community elects leaders who will advocate for residents when controversial issues emerge.
“If you’ve got people who are not representing you, get someone out there who will,” Carter said.
The North of The River Association formed when Compute North, which specializes in providing infrastructure for “highly specialized computing needs” wanted to locate 89 modular data processing units, each equipped with dozens of computer processing units and industrial fans, first on property near Belvoir Elementary School and later in Greenville’s industrial area.
Opposition formed because of concerns about the noise and because Compute North’s facilities support cryptocurrency mining and use enormous amounts of electricity.
A Greenville Utilities Commission member said a customer that buys large amounts of electricity at regular rates offsets costs GUC pays during peak generation times, so Compute North would benefit Greenville.
Compute North withdrew its request to operate near Belvoir and two months later received permission to operate in Greenville.
After the Greenville City Council approved rule changes that allowed Compute North to operate, NORTA formed to fight what it referred to as environmental injustice and serve as a unified voice for communities located north of the Tar River.
“I didn’t realize how far we would have to come, to fight this battle, but victory has been won,” said Lisa Tyson, vice president of NORTA.
Local rules and state legislation are not equipped to deal with the demands cryptocurrency mining places on the environment and communities, Tyson said.
“The Greenville City Council needs to repeal the zoning ordinance allowing modular data processing,” Tyson said. People need to reach out to the General Assembly to convince legislators to “say no to crypto.”
No one knew what crypto mining was and that was a hurdle in the fight against Compute North, said Lucy Fox, a co-organizer of the original protests. “Still today, eight months later, there has never been an independent economic and environmental study done on crypto mining in Greenville. Even without it, people voted for it.”
NORTA members must continue demanding transparency from elected leaders and others involved in economic development so citizens will know what in being planned for the community, she said.
“We want businesses for Greenville, we all want prosperity and business. The hallmark of good business is community engagement,” Fox said.
She urged the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, an economic development organization, and Compute North to talk with community members if and when they restart the Greenville project.
“We all love Greenville, That is why we are here and did all this work,” Fox said.
New York State’s legislation is working on a moratorium to block cryptocurrency mining because of the problems local communities are facing with higher electric rates, said Molly Holdeman, another co-organizer of the Belvoir protests. Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency mining has cost certain communities in upstate about $250 million a year in higher annual electricity bills according to 2021 study from the University of California Berkeley, Holdeman said.
Jalin Lampa, the group’s East Carolina University liaison, said while he’s grateful for the pause larger environmental problems loom.
“While we are grateful for the reprieve from the crisis, we understand this fight is not over,” Lampa said. “NOTRA was founded to protect our environmental injustice and we fully intend to fulfill that goal.”
Vivian Kennion said the association should replace trees in front of Wellcome Middle School that were recently cut down.
The trees were removed as part of an $8.9 million GUC project to install a 7.2-mile, 115 kilovolt transmission line extending from the Mount Pleasant substation near Belvoir Middle School to Indigreen Corporate Park, which is near Wellcome.
Opponents linked the transmission line project to Compute North’s arrival. GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said the transmission line has been planned for years and is not connected to Compute North.