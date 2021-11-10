Email announcements to community@reflector.com
Caregiver’s Day Out
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host Caregiver’s Day Out from 1-4 p.m. today at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event is in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month and to support family caregivers. Bring your loved one and activities will be provided for them as well. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Farmville 150
Tickets for Farmville’s 150th Anniversary Black Tie Gala with music by The Rakiem Walker Project are on sale now. The event will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Freight Station, corner of Wilson and Walnut in Farmville. General admission is $75. A table for eight is $650. Contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at 753-4671 to purchase tickets via check, cash or credit card.
PFLAG to meet
PFLAG Greenville will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. A representative from Pitt County Aids Service Organization (PiCASO) will provide an overview of services and HIV education. The support group discussion will follow. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to join or email info@greenvillepflag.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Fall bazaar
Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, will host its annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Homemade biscuits will be available for sale beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a hot dog lunch sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade frozen casseroles will be available for sale. The event will include nearly two dozen vendors.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal and pasta starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the food runs out. Drive up. Call 752-6154.
Holiday art sale
ECU School of Arts and Design’s annual holiday sale will be held from noon-8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Gray Gallery on Fifth Street. Visit art.ecu.edu.
Post 151 to meet
Farmville American Legion Post 151 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.