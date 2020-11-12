Shame on the City Council for essentially saying to community artists: You can do your art, but you have to do it our way. Is this a democracy or a dictatorship?
No bless your heart to Mayor Connelly and City Council members Bell, Litchfield and Meyerhoeffer. Saying you support the Black Lives Do Matter art project and the 18 local black artists who were set to complete the project rings hollow when your motion and votes to change the wording says you really don’t!
I read about Unite Against Racism. As a person of Middle Eastern descent, I feel this speaks to many groups of ethnicity and not only African Americans. Racism crosses all borders, countries, states, provinces, cities, towns and communities. Greenville can start now with this cause and keep it at the forefront to reach all groups who suffer from racism.
Bless Your Heart to the City Council members having the guts to vote against the Black Lives Matter mural and not give in like the vote for the church memorial. Black Lives Matter is a political action group. To oppose the mural is not racist as will be claimed but an appropriate restriction of a political message on public property. The council and mayor were doing their job.
BYH, City Council for micromanaging the street art by black artists and actually changing the message without their consent. Could you mess this up any worse? Not impressed. And embarrassed. So Wrong!
BYH to the council members who think that painting a slogan on a city street is art and will bring about equality. Even to consider such a thing only creates division and certainly is not inclusive. Greenville is not stuck in the past, you are. Think about it.
BYH mayor and City Council for approving “Unite Against Racism” instead of Black Lives Matter. Let’s face it, that’s really what we should be doing. This doesn’t need to be political.
BYH Mayor Connelly. Life gives us very few chances to do something truly great. You missed one of your’s Monday night.
Bless the hearts of the four white elected men in Greenville who said Black Lives Do Not Matter. Black lives matter!
“Unite Against Racism” is a perfect slogan to unify instead of divide a community. Only racists would feel otherwise.
Bless our hearts, what would we talk about if we couldn’t use the “R” word? Guess we would begin to think of each other as “people”?
BYH. Life is about compromise and working together to come up with an end result that speaks to the entire city. I realize the 18 artists wanted the Black Lives Do Matter mural but Unite Against Racism is a very powerful message to send to all people of color, ethnicity and religion. It’s a starting point.
BHY to the city council members who basically voted against the art project by amending a wording and totally changing the true proposal they should have voted upon and accept or decline and not change the project. Shame on you and how do you sleep at night? No you are not a representative of our citizens and your true racism showed through on Nov 9. Not proud of those individuals who did so.
BYH to City Council. I feel the Black Lives Matter movement was a just cause after the death of several African Americans who died innocently. I feel bad for their families and their communities as no one should be killed by the police. Unfortunately, some politicians chose to use the cause to further their campaigns and their agendas. This was very unfortunate as the cause became political. I think Unite Against Racism was a good replacement.
Bless your heart Greenville City Council. Your actions on the First Street mural have really shown your true colors yet again. Come November 2021 our citizens need to vote in three new council members and a mayor who actually represent the citizens of Greenville, not the small handful of "stakeholders" who think they should always get their racist, controlling, selfish way.
Apparently, some City Council members and the mayor chose censorship over freedom when they took action to disapprove a Black Lives Do Matter street mural. Not only did they negate the artists’ intent, they sent a negative message to the young people involved in the project that their vision of art and activism also doesn’t matter.
BYH City Council for not recognizing the difference in "Black Lives Matter" and "Unite Against Racism." Yes, both empathize, yet both do not emphasize. The need is for recognition of what one specific minority is suffering. BLM is not anti-police nor is it pro-violence. It's a cry for help. However, if you want the mayor to agree to a slogan, paint an orange "Trump's Life Matters." Connelly will approve that; he needs his voting base.
BYH, Greenville City Council. Forget "Black Lives DO Matter" and "Unite Against Racism." With all the Pitt County blacks shooting, stabbing, killing, and maiming each other, why not just make it "PRAY"? It definitely isn't an issue of racism.
BYH to Rose Glover, you have pulled many strings for the betterment of your district over the years. A new city pool, dream park, Sycamore Hill memorial, 45 block revitalization and many more advancements for your community. I don't understand how you can play the race card over a street mural.
No BYH to the City Council members and the mayor who voted against the Black Lives Do Matter project. Besides all being white males, you have something else in common and that is your being unable to see the importance of this project. Must be your white privilege speaking as you seem to be blind to the bigger picture and the message you are sending to, especially, the young people involved in the project.
BYH Councilmember Rose Glover for complaining about Mayor Connelly and his team voting against your interests. You've supported their zoning and rental interests for years, why would they care to help you as long as you keep doing their bidding?
BYH to the mayor and the city council members that voted against the BLDM project, especially Mr. Litchfield. There will never be unity against racism, nor will all lives matter until BLACK LIVES MATTER.