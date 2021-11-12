Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Organ concert
The ECU School of Music will present faculty artist David Arcus, organ, at 7:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free. Face coverings are required. Call 328-6851.
Fall bazaar
Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, will host its annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Homemade biscuits will be available at 9 a.m., followed by a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade frozen casseroles will be available for sale. The event will include nearly two dozen vendors.
Fall festival
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival at 7 a.m. on Saturday after weather postponed last week’s event. The online auction has been extended through today at biddingowl.com/fccfallfestival.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Yard sale fundraiser
The Greene County Senior Center is having a yard sale 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 104 Greenridge Road in Snow Hill.
Yard sale fundraiser
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will have a multi-family yard sale from 7-11 a.m. Saturday.
Field of Honor
The closing ceremony for the Greenville Noon Rotary’s Field of Honor will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St.
Smiles and Frowns
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will perform “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. Tickets are $7 at the door. Visit smilesandfrowns.org.
Symphony orchestra
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Wright Auditorium The performance will feature ECU faculty artists Keiko Sekino and Kwan Yi, piano. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
String chamber music
ECU’s School of Music will present the ECU String Chamber Music Recital at 5 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
‘All Together Now’
Whirligig Stage will present “All Together Now” at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the State Theatre, 110 W. Fifth St. The global event to celebrate theater’s return will feature a cast of about 50 performing 15 songs from some of the best hits of Broadway; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Rent,” “Godspel,” “High School Musical,” “Frozen,” and “Annie.” General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door or $10 in advance or $15 at the door for students. Visit whirligigstage.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum at 2543 Church St. opens 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. Admission is free; donations are accepted.