Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will be open from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Church anniversary
Canaan United American Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Pastor Mary Worsley of Emmanuel Community Unison Baptist Church will speak.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide bags of food curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday.
Post 39 meeting
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visit pittcountypost39.org.
Sierra Club
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will focus on methane capture and biogas generation at industrial swine farms when it meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 131 Oakmont Drive. Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and advocacy program manager for Sound Rivers, will speak. Also on Zoom. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for details.
Golden K Kiwanis
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Roger Haithcock will discuss programs for local youth. All are welcome. For further information, call 367-8310.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County will hold its bimonthly family support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Room 208 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Participants will find support and information, a safe place to share their stories, and an opportunity to learn from the experiences of other family members. For more information, email letchworth4justice@gmail.com or call 347-6365.
Four Seasons
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host Travel the World with Four Seasons at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event will feature Adam Neiman, piano, Ara Gregorian, violin, Santiago Vazquez-Loredo, viola, and Marcy Rosen, cello. Ticketed, in person and online. Visit fsdigitalconcerthall.com or call 328-4788.
Homes tour
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. The tour will include five Greenville homes decorated for Christmas. Tickets are $25 and are available now at www.stpaulsepiscopal.com.
Quilt raffle
The Greene County Senior Center is holding its Purple Garden Quilt Raffle to benefit Lenoir/Greene United Way. Tickets are five for $20 or $5 each. Contact the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, or call 747-5436.
Wreath-making
A wreath-making workshop using natural greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be led by the Pitt County Master Gardners at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. A $10 supply fee is payable in advance. Call 902-1709.