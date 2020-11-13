BYH, here is a helpful tip: Bring up politics around the Thanksgiving table to save on Christmas presents.
I just read this is no shave November. We are fighting a pandemic. This is a great cause to support but wouldn’t facial hair interfere with the seal of our face mask and add to more COVID cases? Can we try something else?
BYH Mr. Biden. I am looking forward to your new cabinet, especially the new secretaries of government handouts and freebies and the taxing business and the wealthy. Will your new tax system apply to wealthy sportspeople, TV and movie stars, lawyers and politicians, or will these folks get a special tax-exempt status? When will the handouts start coming? The sooner the better.
President-elect Biden has promised to cure cancer if elected President. Would he please now release the cure and relieve the world of this scourge among mankind. Thank you, President Biden for releasing the cure immediately.
BYH folks. Why are Trump and his supporters accepting the results from the Senate and House elections, but not the presidential? Everything was on the same ballots, so asking how they claim fraud and stealing votes? Really folks, can’t have it both ways.
What did the conservative Christian right gain through Trump’s presidency? Christians will continue to be able to worship as they please, as they have for 240 years. No change there. What did they gain, other than judicial support for controlling other people’s sex lives? If Christians are wondering why they are losing followers year after year, this is why. Bless their hearts!
BYH, Republicans. You have convinced me that there was lots of election fraud here in North Carolina. How else could you explain all the votes for Trump and Tillis.
BYH, remember when there were all these articles about how Europeans are living longer than Americans because they drink more red wine or eat more olive oil or stuff like that? Turns out it was because of universal health care the whole time.
BYH Democrats! If we had Voter ID this would have been over Nov. 3. But you wouldn’t win for sure, and that’s why you don’t want to make it a law. Shame, shame.
BYH to Pitt County for looking into ways to recycle glass. There are products that I will not buy because they are only available in glass containers, and I am a strong advocate of recycling.
BYH to all the news media and social media platforms. Biden can not be declared the president-elect until the electoral college meets and votes on Dec. 14. This is U.S. constitutional law. The media has no say in this declaration.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.