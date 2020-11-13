Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Toys for Tots
Pitt County Toys for Tots is now accepting donations of new unwrapped toys at Ayden Golf and Country Club, 4343 Ayden Golf Club Road. Donations will be accepted at the pro shop from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brown & Wood Buick GMC, 329 S.W. Greenville Blvd., and Barbour-Hendrick Honda, 3300 S. Memorial Drive, and other businesses also are accepting donations. The effort also is accepting monetary contributions so that it can purchase toys for distribution to thousands of children for Christmas. Make checks out to the Toys for Tots Foundation and mail them P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833.
Pancake breakfast
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club will host its 39th annual Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Rotary Building, 809 Johnston St. All meals will be boxed and served as takeout. Rotary uses funds from this event to provide grants to local nonprofits and donates many meals to people in need. A breakfast of pancakes, sausages, syrup, butter and milk is available for $5, and tickets will be available on site or in advance at facebook.com/events/648487172319810.
Carpool Cinema
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host a Carpool Cinema showing of “The Wizard of Oz” at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The event will include an “over the rainbow” activity pack for each vehicle, a movie-themed selfie station and food trucks. Entry is $5 per vehicle. Space is limited, register at webtrac.greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders and SNAP/EBT payment. Visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 252-531-4590.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.