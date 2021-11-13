Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Wright Auditorium. The performance will feature ECU faculty artists Keiko Sekino and Kwan Yi, piano. Free. Face coverings are required. Stream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Power Lunch
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its final Power Luncheon of 2021 in person at noon Tuesday at the Hilton Greenvillle, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd., with ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-november-2021 to register.
‘Head Over Heels’
“Head Over Heels,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at McGinnis Theater on the ECU campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for faculty and senior adults and $10 for ECU students and youth. Masks required; staggered entry. An online viewing option is available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Farmville 150
Roger Kammerer will give a talk on Farmville’s 150 year history from 3-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Farmville Public Library. The talk, sponsored by the Pitt County Historical Society and the Farmville Public Library, is free and open to the public. It will be broadcast simultaneously as a Zoom webinar. Register through the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriott College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will hold auditions for “Hoodies” at 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. Actors ages 11-15 are needed. The play centers on the pressure middle schoolers face when it comes to appearance and acceptance. Email mitchatmagnolia.com.
‘Aladdin Jr.’
The Rampant Theatrical Company of J.H. Rose High School will stage a production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. show on Saturday at the school’s performing arts center. Visit our.show/jhraladdinjr or email golebij@pitt.k12.nc.us or borisoc@pitt.k12.nc.us for tickets and more information.
Jazz performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Jazz Ensemble and Dr. Billy Taylor Combo Concert at 8 p.m. Friday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
‘Pirates of Penzance’
East Carolina University Opera Theater will present “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The opera features some of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular tunes. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for students (with identification). Face coverings are required. Visit artsofthepamlico.org or call 946-2504. For all other information, call 328-6851.