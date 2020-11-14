BYH to everyone advocating for the black lives matter street mural, do you not remember the not-so-peaceful protesters setting fires to businesses a few blocks away while chanting black lives matter. Bad behavior should never be rewarded. If black lives matter so much to its advocates, why not help the poor people living in the Kristin and Shiloh Drive areas of Greenville? It would be a good start. Help that is.
BYH: Don’t all lives matter? If I see Black Lives Matter painted on the streets of Greenville, I’ll sneak over with my spray paint and add a great big letter O in front of the word lives. Then it will read, “Black OLIVES matter.” Lighten up, people. Wear a mask, and just relax.
BYH Greenville City Council. It is embarrassing to think that the City Council would consider allowing or endorsing something as divisive as a BLM street mural. BLM has openly expressed a desire to cut funding for our police departments and kill law enforcement officers. Wise up people.
Bless your heart to the people in this city that are racist. You think that one group of people is better or should be entitled to more than the other groups that live in this city. Allowing one group to paint a phrase on the streets without allowing others to do it is a form of racism. You don't have to be white to be racist.
BYH to the folks who are upset at being reminded that Black Lives Matter and feel that it's a racially divisive message they just can't tolerate on our city's public property. If your reaction to being made to think about how Black folks are treated differently in America is to cry reverse-racism, you ARE racist. Bonus racism points for calling racism awareness political as if that dismisses the issue.
While Unite Against Racism is a great slogan, it is not what the artists' creative energies produced. If the City Council wants to make art with those words, I support that. However, it is black citizens who have been lynched and raped and treated like they do not matter. This is what the First Street mural was addressing. Why is this so threatening to many of our citizens?
Unite Against The Racists on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022!
Bless the hearts of everyone upset about Unite Against Racism vote. Isn't that what we are supposed to be? There are other races other than black. If it isn't political and it isn't intended to divide, then a word change should be no big deal. The sentiment is still there and is even more inclusive than before. Stop dividing yourselves.
BYH to the four white councilmen who changed the rules so that black artists can’t show their art and express their hearts. Then, they tell the artists that they can only make their art using the white men’s language. We see you, as you show disrespect and obvious disregard for the racial divide in our city. Greenville citizens will no longer tolerate perpetuating the divide. We choose unity, respect, fairness and kindness. And we will vote!
Bless your heart to the community artists saying you will only do your art your way. OK so is that a democracy or a dictatorship. No Bless your heart.
BYH to the black artists in Greenville. Since they won't be able to paint on a city street maybe a citizen with a lot of property can donate space on brick building for a mural. As it stands now, if you want to view the work of some of them you can wait at a railroad crossing and view their work on the side of the numerous railcars passing through town
How can people say this is a racist nation when the most popular athlete in the country is Tiger Woods? If he wins another Masters golf tournament this week his fans will be cheering everywhere.
Best for the Greenville City Council not to mess around with the nightclubs. The bar owners hold more power than the city council and county commissioners combined. Don't try to get too haughty or you will be brought back to the ground among "the mud, the blood and the beer." Best to listen to Johnny Cash on this. Or Dancin' Dan.
I understand the liquor salesman by day, city councilor by night, would like to change city ordinances so that he may have more accounts to sell liquor to. Wait scratch that. What I meant to say is he wants to increase nightlife opportunities for our fair citizenry. Bless Will Bell’s heart.
No BYH to those who still support Trump and his Republicans, who seem to be trying to delegitimize this election and by extension democracy itself. I view my friends and strangers who enable this administration as dictator supporters — dics. I now refuse to acknowledge the dics I encounter as to be worthy of basic respect, no more than they respect democracy.
No Bless Your Heart to President Trump, who entered office questioning the legitimacy of Obama's presidential tenure by suggesting that he wasn't born in the U.S. And now at the end of his term he is questioning the legitimacy of president-elect Joe Biden by claiming voter fraud.
BYH, now the right-wingers know how the rest of the country felt in 2016 when the conman won. Suck it up, buttercups, you will get over it, once the denial wears off. Find a good therapist, for you rabid ones who want to go to war.
BYH. The Republicans are a fraud, and I cannot believe people even still vote for them.
BYH to irony: Donald Trump built his real estate empire evicting people of color. Last week people of color evicted Donald Trump.
Make a new rule or amendment to say the maximum age to run for president and also not eligible to rerun for president if impeached. BOHs
If you support these corrupt Republicans trying to ignore a presidential election they lost to let their guy who lost keep preparing for a second term, then I don't want to know you. Bless your heart.
BYH, would you people please quit misdefining the word "socialism" to demonize it? Look it up: socialism is government ownership of the means of production and distribution of goods. In this capitalist society, our government will never make and distribute or furniture, clothes, toothpaste, etc. And those who say socialism is bad would be real hypocrites to utilize Medicare when they are eligible, or Social Security, Medicaid, or any safety net programs.
The Democrats are complaining about the GOP $1.4 trillion spending bill. On the other hand, the Democrats want to forgive $1.5 trillion in student loan balances. Spending $1.4 trillion and giving away $1.5 trillion means a spending bill of $2.9 trillion.
In looking at the Daily Reflector on Thursday, why was there no photo of our President Trump and Vice President Pence standing in the rain placing a wreath at the tomb of the unknown solider but you showed a photo of the former Vice President and his wit wife at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial? Could it be you are a left-wing, liberal newspaper? I suspect so, so no Bless Your Heart and after being a loyal customer for 30 years I do not care to carry your newspaper any longer.
BYH to Democrats. Forgive them Lord, for they know not what they have done.
BYH, the AP does not decide who has won the election! After votes are recounted and certified, the Electoral College will vote. The winner will be certified. Office of the president-elect my foot.
BYH America! Josef Stalin said "Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything." Or was it Joseph Biden that said that?
Bless My Heart. Just got a new pair of shoes with memory foam, now my shoes have a better memory than I have.