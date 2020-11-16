No BYH to Spectrum for advertising services for $42.98 a month. When you get your statement, it reads: Spectrum TV $42.98, Other Charges $16.45, Taxes, Fees and Charges $4.23. Total Charges $63.66. That's over 48% higher than the advertise price.
BYH ECU football. If you cannot be competitive in football play like criminals. Two targeting penalties in the first half and two ECU players ejected. What does that tell you about the leadership?
I'm confused. Is it the University of Cincinnati or the university of Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame or Michigan?
I will be glad when Trump leaves the White House. It is so toxic and contaminated it will have to be fumigated and Terminixed.
Does anyone else in Greenville have a problem with putting a slogan Black Lives Do Matter on our city street. What is this about. Are we in high school. I like the new slogan that addressed all of us not just a specific group. So tired of yall whining like a bunch of spoiled babies. Get over it. Let us all feel some peace from all of this. It will never be enough
Why does this committee continue to beat a dead horse about the slogan Black Lives Matter. By the way, my life matters too, so do blue lives for our police and baby lives for the ones that are slaughtered every day. All lives matter people. Quit trying to make this all about you. Bless my heart.
Well, I see in The Daily Reflector today that the group for the Black Lives Do Matter mural downtown are still chipping away and not satisfied with the new slogan that addresses all colors of people. You state you have to step back and fully understand what a black person goes through, well I am white and I go through the same things. This group only wants to promote diversity. How about Hispanics, Japanese, Chinese and, yes, any color? Don't we matter, too? You just want to get your way by whining, whining all the time. I am losing more and more respect for this group. I pray our mayor doesn't cower down. They came up with a solution but you crybabies just continue on and on. No bless your heart.
BOH. If the election was stolen from Trump does that mean all the down-ballot races won by Republicans are also fraudulent? How can he lose and they win and it still be a fraud? It is a puzzlement.
Bless your Greenville residents. Every one of you that has written into the paper using the words "white city councilmen" is a racist. Imagine the uproar if someone used the phrase "black city councilwoman" to refer to some council members.
BOH, I would encourage anyone to read "Blackout" by Candace Owens, and find out the truth behind what is really going on with "racism." Written by a black woman, not a "white man in power."
BYH, this goes out to the unhinged conspiracy theorists that contend massive voter fraud from mail-in votes. No one has ever explained how a fraudulent voter when filling out their fraudulent ballot can obtain the Social Security digits or driver's license number which is mandatory. I would challenge someone to get my Social Security number if it is so easy, risking a federal offense to hand in one fraudulent vote. Nothing they say makes sense.
BYH, after Jan. 20 Trump goes back to be just another crackpot on the internet.
So let me understand. Will Bell a liquor salesman by day, city council member by night, would like to change city ordinances of 500 feet so that he may have more accounts for liquor sales in Greenville. Hmm .... in my opinion it is a conflict of interest. Where is our legal representative for the city when such a blatant self-serving conflict of interest by a council member? SMH
BYH to Will Bell. I always knew the 500 foot rule would be changed when the “right” straight white person wanted to open a bar.
BOH. Insisting that a mural says Black Lives Do Matter implies that the citizens of Pitt County don't think they do. You are painting us all with the same brush, pun intended. Racism is practiced by all races. We speak of wanting equality, yet this mural excludes all races except black. Let's start by being all-inclusive leaving no one out. All lives matter
BYH. You say you want a community that's all-inclusive. Yet you want to paint a mural that only addresses black lives. Racism exists in all races against all races. It is not exclusive against black people by white people
BYH to the black artist that think that the council members that voted against the street mural are racist. These council members know that most people see this as a political statement and not art and should not be painted on public property. Nobody wants to silence those that are truly against racism. I risk my life every day to protect the citizens of Greenville and I am very offended by this display.
City streets are paid for by taxpayers, they should all have a say in what gets painted on them. Does BLM pay city taxes?
BYH to what makes Mayor Connelly, Councilman Bell, Meyerhoefer and Litchfield uncomfortable about the Black Lives Do Matter mural on First Street. Unfortunately, the Black Lives Matter statement was used by politicians in one of our country’s most divided elections of all time. The Black Lives Matter movement was closely aligned with the defunding police movement, which hurt this effort. The young African American artist have fallen victims of politics and they should not feel guilty.
BYH for “Unite Against Racism.” While there may be nine artists opposed to this change there are 900 that agree! Black Lives Matter is tied to political action group Black Lives Matter that no one likes.
BYH Mayor Connelly. You blew it! We had young black artists excited to contribute meaningful art to our city that was approved by our local arts council and others, as is the usual way community art is approved. Then, you voted for censoring the art. Looks like a "white man" vote to me. We need a mayor for all citizens!
BOH. We have election results fatigue. Good news is, there is a light in the tunnel, it will be over sooner vs later. GOP stands for greedy obstinate people .
BYH to the parent's that do not teach their children to be good losers. See what happens when a man in his 70s loses and acts like a petulant child.
BYH Donald, the majority has spoken. Time to move on, time to get going.
OK, so where is the huge, screaming, loaded diaper Trump Balloon these days? It should be tethered and flying high over the White House!
Bless us all. The alternative wording for the street mural is much more fitting. We have BET, Black Miss America and Black History Month. What would happen if we had the same for whites, Mexicans, Chinese, Japanese or one of our many other races? I don’t think it would happen. There would be total chaos! We have to include unifying language.
The citizens of Greenville will be best served if the City Council and Pitt County Arts Council allow the post election temperature to continue to fall. The Black Lives Do Matter mural on First Street was proposed in the middle of one our country’s most divisive elections ever. Cooler heads always prevail and I am confident something good will come out of this effort.
BYH to the mayor and council members Bell, Daniels and Glover for meeting in person with the African American artists. This meeting gives our community hope and comfort that all parties are communicating. They say time is the ultimate healer and we need to give these groups time find a mutually beneficial project that our entire city can get behind. Keep up the good progress!
