Republican Women
The Republican Women of Pitt County are hosting their monthly luncheon and speakers series on Thursday at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Barbara Whitehead, founder and head of NCPacks4Patriots will speak. Her organization delivers care packages to military women and men deployed overseas. Social and check in are at 11:30 a.m. Program and lunch begins at noon. RSVP at rwpc21@gmail.com is required for lunch.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Nickels for Know-How
A referendum on 15-cent assessment to fund research and N.C. Cooperative Extension projects is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The “Nickels for Know How” referendum allows users and producers of feed or fertilizer to decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds of feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina. Polling places are at the Pitt County Extension Office, 403 Government Circle. Call 902-1704.
Jazz concert
The ECU Jazz Ensemble and ECU Dr. Billy Taylor Combo will give a free performance at 8 p.m. on Friday in Wright Auditorium. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Opera theater
The ECU Opera Theater performance of “The Ballad of Baby Doe” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Advance tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students. Visit artsofthepamlico.ticketleap.com/opera-ballad-of-baby-doe/.
Piano performance
The ECU School of Music will host a free performance by pianist Robert MacDonald of The Juilliard School at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Zion Chapel
Zion Chapel United African Free Will Baptist Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden, will celebrate the 34th anniversary of Bishop C.R. Parker on Sunday. Services start with 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. morning worship services. Fellowship dinner will follow the morning service. The public is welcome. Special guest is Pastor Angela Harper and the MMCC-Greenville Church family.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Small business forum
A small business town hall featuring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Allen Thomas of the U.S. Small Business Administration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville. The event will highlight small business programs that small business owners can use to help start, build and grow their businesses. It is free and open to the public.