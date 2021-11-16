Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Piano recital
ECU’s School of Music will present a piano area recital at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live stream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Women composers
ECU’s School of Music will present International Music by Women Composers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature ECU faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Face coverings required. Stream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
‘Head Over Heels’
“Head Over Heels,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at McGinnis Theater on the ECU campus. Matinees will be held 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for faculty and senior adults and $10 for ECU students and youth. Masks required; staggered entry times. Online viewing available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Farmville 150
Roger Kammerer will give a talk on Farmville’s 150 year history from 3-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Farmville Public Library. The talk, sponsored by the Pitt County Historical Society and the library, is free and open to the public. Kammerer, a genealogist, historian and author, also is director of the May Museum. The talk will be broadcast on Zoom. Register through the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriott College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will hold auditions for “Hoodies” at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Actors ages 11- 15 are needed. The play centers on the pressure middle schoolers face when it comes to appearance and acceptance. For audition sides, email mitchatmagnolia.com. (Dates published Saturday were incorrect.)
Aladdin Jr.
The Rampant Theatrical Company of J.H. Rose High School will stage a production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. show on Saturday at the school’s performing arts center, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. Visit show/jhraladdinjr or email golebij@pitt.k12.nc.us or borisoc@pitt.k12.nc.us for tickets.
Four Seasons
The Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present Dvorak’s American at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall as well as works by Beethoven and Basewicz. Face coverings required. Tickets are $40 and include the concert and residency initiatives. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu or call 328-6019.
Holiday art sale
ECU School of Arts and Design’s annual holiday sale will be held from noon- 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center on Fifth Street. Visit art.ecu.edu.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday. Call 975-6944.