Holiday show
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will begin the 2022 Holiday Show with an opening event from 6-8 p.m. today. A prize drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the art fund of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. Call 353-7000 or visit CityArtGreenville.com.
Holiday Exhibition and Sale
East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design will host its annual Holiday Exhibition and Sale today-Saturday in Jenkins Fine Arts Center’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery. Hours are noon-6 p.m. today, noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Jewelry, scarves, textiles, metal sculptures, photography, paintings, prints, ceramics and other artwork will be available for sale. Proceeds will benefit the art guilds and students.
Four Seasons
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host Travel the World with Four Seasons at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall The event will feature Adam Neiman, piano, Ara Gregorian, violin, Santiago Vazquez-Loredo, viola, and Marcy Rosen, cello. Ticketed, in person and online. Visit fsdigitalconcerthall.com or call 328-4788.
Food Distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event offers guests an opportunity to hear from and speak to the decision-makers representing them in the North Carolina General Assembly as well as network with local business leaders and elected officials. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Register at greenvillenc.org/events by Nov. 23. Contact Aileen Peacock or call 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message that Christians celebrate at Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Candlelight Open House
The Historic Hope mansion, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will host its Christmas Candlelight Open House from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Samples of traditional 18th- and 19th-century food and drink will be available. Registration before Dec. 1 is $20 or $25 at the door. To register, call 794-3140 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday or leave your name and telephone number.
Victorian Christmas
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “A Victorian Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10 at the historic Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. An additional matinee performance will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The interactive holiday show features a family from the Victorian period hosting a Christmas celebration to which the audience has been invited. The comedy event will feature songs and games. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating and $25 for premium seating, with a discount for arts council members. Visit farmville-arts.org or facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.