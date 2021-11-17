Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Women composers
ECU’s School of Music will present International Music by Women Composers at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings required. Streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Farmville 150
Roger Kammerer will give a talk on Farmville’s 150 year history from 3-4:30 p.m. today at the Farmville Public Library. It will be broadcast on Zoom. Register through the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. Visit voyages.ecu.edu.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday. Parking behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold its monthly food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. Call 227-8208.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will hold auditions for “Hoodies” at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Actors ages 11- 15 are needed. The play centers on the pressure middle schoolers face. For audition sites, email mitchatmagnolia.com.
Farmville open house
Farmville will host its annual “Holiday Open House” from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will take place downtown where stores will be open for customers to shop for holiday gifts. Businesses include Café Madeleine, Dapper Dan’s Art and Antique Gallery, East Carolina ArtSpace, Farmville Furniture Company, Just Write Laser Engraving, Lanoca Coffee, Pharmville Drug, Queen Esther’s Closet, Vintage Point: Vintage Toys and Collectibles and Wren’s Jewelry Store.
Cello recital
The ECU Cello Studio Recital will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings required. Streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet a 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Dexter Liu, an expert on the second amendment, will will speak. Contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food, dry and wet kitten and cat food, clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, Clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Call 355-5353.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Silver Sneakers Circuit Class, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Physical therapy screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday. Drop ins welcome.
Holiday wreath class 2-4 p.m. Thursday. Call to register and get supplies list.