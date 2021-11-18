Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Head Over Heels’
“Head Over Heels,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday at McGinnis Theater on the ECU campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Voyages lecture
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. today in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. Visit voyages.ecu.edu.
Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will hold auditions for “Hoodies” at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Actors ages 11- 15 are needed. The play centers on the pressure middle schoolers face when it comes to appearance and acceptance. Email mitchatmagnolia.com.
Thanksgiving meals
JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will host its annual Thanksgiving from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event is open to the public but donations of food and volunteers are not required. Community members already have given generously for a full meal of turkey and fixings for several hundred. Meals will be eat in and take out.
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will be serving free hot Thanksgiving meals to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday. United Social Club also will be distributing food boxes during a drive-though event at the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Faith Community Outreach will hold a drive through Community Thanksgiving Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 202 E. Green St. Robersonville. Send monetary donations to P.O. Box 965 Robersonville, 27871.
Aladdin Jr.
The Rampant Theatrical Company of J.H. Rose High School will stage a production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. at 7 p.m. through Saturday with a 2 p.m. show on Saturday as well at the school’s performing arts center. Visit our.show/jhraladdinjr or email golebij@pitt.k12.nc.us or borisoc@pitt.k12.nc.us for tickets and more information.
Four Seasons
East Carolina University School of Music’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present Dvorak’s American at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu or call 328-6019.
Jazz performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Jazz Ensemble and Dr. Billy Taylor Combo Concert at 8 p.m. Friday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Holiday art sale
ECU School of Arts and Design’s annual holiday sale will be held from noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center on Fifth Street. Visit art.ecu.edu.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Thanksgiving service
Five area churches are holding a Community Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Saints Delight OFWB Church, 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden. Each church will provide special singing and Pastor Lorenza Stocks will give a sermon of thanksgiving. All are invited.