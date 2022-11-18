Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
‘Bright Star’
ECU/Loessin Playhouse will host performances of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in McGinnis Theater. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for seniors and staff and $10 for students and youth. Visit ecuarts.evenue.net.
Holiday exhibition, sale
ECU’s School of Art and Design will host its annual Holiday Exhibition and Sale noon-8 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in Jenkins Fine Arts Center’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery off Fifth Street.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host Travel the World with Four Seasons at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Visit fsdigitalconcerthall.com or call 252-328-4788.
Jazz concert
The ECU Jazz Ensemble and ECU Dr. Billy Taylor Combo will perform at 8 p.m. today in Wright Auditorium. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Opera theater
The ECU Opera Theater will perform “The Ballad of Baby Doe” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Visit artsofthepamlico.ticketleap.com/opera-ballad-of-baby-doe/.
House of Judah
House of Judah Church of God Ministries, 3867 W. Wilson St., Farmville, will hold its men’s fellowship 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday and the Flamboyant Women Organization will meet at 1 p.m.
Community dinner
Mount Shiloh Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, is having a community dinner giveaway 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The church also will distribute food bags, clothes and other items.
Food Distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Piano performance
Pianist Robert MacDonald of The Juilliard School will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Community feeding
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Main St., Winterville, will host a free community feeding at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church parking lot.
Jingle Art Jam
Emerge Gallery, 404 S. Evans St., will host its Jingle Art Jam fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The members-only event will provide early access to the Holiday Artist Market. It also will include live music, an art activity, a free photo booth and beer and wine tastings from Coastal Beverage. Proceeds go towards the Art is Good Medicine outreach program. Visit emergegallery.com for memberships.
Greenville Christmas
The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will host Greenville Gives from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Five Points Plaza, Evans and Fifth streets. The donation collection event will include a visits with Santa, a tree lighting, a holiday market, crafts, marshmallow roasting, Christmas story reading and holiday entertainment. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov. The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 3. This year’s theme will be “A Frozen Christmas.” Visit www.greenville-jaycees.com/christmasparade.