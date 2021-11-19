Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Thanksgiving meals
JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will host its annual Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event is open to the public. Donations of food and volunteers are not needed. Community members already have given generously for a full meal of turkey and fixings for several hundred. Meals will be eat in and take out.
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will be serving free hot Thanksgiving meals to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday. United Social Club also will be distributing food boxes during the drive-though event until 2 p.m.
Faith Community outreach will hold a drive-through Community Thanksgiving Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 202 E. Green St. Robersonville. Send monetary donations to P.O. Box 965 Robersonville, 27871.
Street fair
RISE29, East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program, and NC CIVIL will host a holiday street fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 901 W. Fifth St. Visitors will be able to connect with business vendors, enjoy live music and performances and interact with food and beverage vendors. Masks are encouraged.
Aladdin Jr.
The Rampant Theatrical Company of J.H. Rose High School will stage a production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. at 7 p.m. today and Saturday with a 2 p.m. show on Saturday at the school’s performing arts center. Visit our.show/jhraladdinjr or email golebij@pitt.k12.nc.us or borisoc@pitt.k12.nc.us for tickets and more information.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Cello recital
ECU’s School of Music will present the ECU Cello Studio Recital at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolomusiclive. For information call 328-6851.
Solo show
ECU School of Music graduate student Chris Puckett will perform a solo set of original instrumental music for guitar, electric bass and upright bass at 7-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the A.J. Fletcher Hall. He will be performing the songs from his recently released EP “Bass Olympics 2020,” as well as music from upcoming albums “Prism,” “Grey” and “Colours.” The event is open and free to the public. Face masks are required.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, Clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to “Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter” or “FPCAS.” Call 355-5353.
Farkas town hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will host his final Town Hall of 2021 at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14. The virtual event will recap the year, highlight achievements and discuss plans for 2022. Participants can ask questions and make comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3c9o3bh or by calling 919-733-5757.