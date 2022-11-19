Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments are also available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Zion Chapel
Zion Chapel United African Free Will Baptist Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden, will celebrate the 34th anniversary of Bishop C.R. Parker on Sunday. Services start with 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. morning worship services. Fellowship dinner will follow the morning service. The public is welcome. Special guest is Pastor Angela Harper and the MMCC-Greenville Church family.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Respite Resources for the Family Caregiver, 3-4 p.m., Monday.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon, Mondays. $4 per class.
Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays. No registration required.
Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.
Salsa dancing classes, 4-5 p.m., Wednesdays.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. It provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373 for information.
Chili Cook Off
The City of Greenville will host its annual Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Fire-Rescue Station 1, 500 S. Greene St. Chili, hot dogs, banana pudding and baked goods will be available for sale. The event is a benefit for United Way of Pitt County.
God’s Closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will be conducting a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday. All are welcome.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Nov. 28-Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Food service
The Down East Christian Organization will be cooking and serving food for those in need at the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
Journey to Bethlehem
Covenant Church, 4005 Corey Road, will host the interactive tour through a re-enacted Bethlehem from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 2. Participants will go on a 45-minute tour of the night Jesus was born. The event will include actors and animals and a place to stop for snacks and crafts. Space is limited. Visit covenant.cc/events.
‘Cinderella A Tale Retold’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Cinderella – A Tale Retold” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10. The play tells the story of Cinderella as a girl who does not necessarily need a prince to save her. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.