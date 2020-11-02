BYH to the person suggesting how to straighten out ECU professors. You need to apply for the open chancellor's job or get on the Board of Trustees. Then you can fire all the professors. Until you are in that position, let the qualified professionals do their job and stick to your expertise. Also, BYH to other unqualified people in our society giving "enlightening" suggestions in fields they know nothing about. Go Pirates! Make Greenville proud!
Today’s public service announcement: Get your flu shot. And BYH.
BYH, never forget that Trump dismantled the pandemic response team years ago.
Dr. Fauci told us what would happen if we didn’t mask and try to socially distance. Look at the skyrocketing numbers of infections in North Carolina and the rest of the country. BYH to those among us that have to learn lessons the hard way.
We have a bottle of bubbly chilling in the fridge for when they declare the reign of our wanna-be-dictator over. BYH, Donald. Don’t let the door of the people’s White House hit you in your Trump rump on the way out!
BYH to the Presidential polls, they are showing Biden way ahead of President Trump. This will backfire on the Democrats because more Republicans will get out to vote to keep the best president in my life time in office.
The president has reached a new low when he accuses frontline doctors of making money off COVID-19 deaths. I wonder if Drs. Greg Murphy and Perrin Jones will stand up for their profession and denounce these accusations, or will they stay quiet thus acknowledging their agreement with the president. Unfortunately I think I know the answer.
BYH Joe I hear you say buy American, build America, jobs for Americans, I'll protect Americans, I'll fight for all Americans. I am the Democratic party! Then I hear that we should open our borders and give free health care to anyone that crosses the border. Sorry Joe but you have left out seniors that have to pay for All of their health care. Doesn't sound like you are fighting for all Americans
BYH. "We're rounding the bend" and headed for what?
Bless our hearts. Most of us know who we will vote for when we arrive at the polls. I was shocked to see partisan fliers inside my polling booth, left by a previous voter. If I had wanted a flier, I would have accepted one when approached. Please leave citizens in peace as we vote our conscience!
Bless your heart, political supporter outside the Greenville polls, handing out conservative ballot fliers without a mask. No thank you to the virus you may be passing me!
Have you noticed that the most prolific animal trainers are women. They have learned the art of performing animals from training their husbands. Wives train husbands like performing seals. Husbands are trained to perform as expected at social functions, church, weddings, etc. It is much like programming a computer. Press a button on a computer or give the husband one of those "looks." Please include husbands in your cruelty to animals campaign. Thank you.
BYH folks will the pathetic last political TV ads really make a difference in changing folks minds? Oh and also why the sudden need for Trump rallies in North Carolina? Oh he is grasping for straws and trying to reach the uneducated and draw crowds. Are you followers really that naive? Sadly I think you are. He and GOP do not care about you. Wake up folks!
Bless our voting hearts. "Plan your vote" by visiting ncsbe.gov and printing a sample ballot for your particular district. There are other races on the ballot besides the one for President. Review the candidates' platforms and take the sample ballot with you when you head to the polls. Knowing how you will vote will help you get in and out of the voting booth more quickly on a day when lines may be long.
BMH, I wonder what the climate change naysayers say about hurricane Zeta. That’s normal, right? If we get to tropical storm Xi (that’s after Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, Mu and Nu) and it turns into a hurricane that hits the U.S., it’ll be the Chinese hurricane sent from the premier.
I am coming to the end here. Father Time is beating on the door. The realization is that things I thought were important are not. Impressing your friends is only in your mind. Question the motives of everyone. Understand that your interests are of zero concern to them. Agree with their advice and then discard that advice. It ain't no good. Follow your heart to the bottom. You will end up there nonetheless.
If colleges are playing football, then children should be able to trick or treat. We all know colleges are the fountain of knowledge so if all those brilliant people think it is fine to play sweaty football then I think trick or treating is acceptable. College administrators would never put football players at risk just to make a few bucks to save the athletic department? Would they? Long live college football. Rest in peace.
President Joe Biden will make your rent payments from here on out! The landlord will of course have to pay higher taxes but will not be able to raise your rent. And President Biden will forgive your student loan debt. College will be free. Life will be wonderful.
BYH to the liberal politicians. All along during this pandemic, we have been told that black people have a higher risk of getting COVID-19 and die than white people, but yet the Daily Reflector reports that 23 white and 16 black people have died in Pitt County since March. Someone needs to get their story straight on this fear mongering.
BYH, if you are looking for a career, now is the perfect time to become a ventriloquist.
No matter who wins the election our country will still be divided. Our politicians need to focus on the needs of our people and get a stimulus package passed. Neither side cares about the average person who has lost a job or can't pay the bills due to the virus. People who have lost their small businesses did not want that to happen. The politicians just want to stay in power. Nothing more!
