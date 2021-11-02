Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Chess meet and greet
The Family Chess Club will host a meet-and-greet for Carol Meyer, U.S. Chess Federation executive director from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B. The club offers family-friendly events twice a week that are open to the public. Tuesday evenings it hosts chess lectures from 6-8 p.m. Children 3 and older are the primary players at this event. Wednesday evenings are open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. For more information, contact club president Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Newcomer’s Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Lunch is $20 payable at the door. Laura King from the Center for Domestic Violence will speak. Reservations are requested on or before Sunday at newcomersclub gnc@yahoo.com.
Patriot preview
Blackbox Dance Theater will present a preview showing of Patriot from 2-3 p.m. on Monday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Patriot is a work of multimedia, dance, theater, and storytelling that examines the service and sacrifice of U.S service people and their families. Call 752-1717, extension 201 to register.
Diabetes testing
The Pitt County Health Department will provide free pre-diabetes drive through testing for adults 18 years and older on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Nov. 9 at 201 Government Circle. Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, paper screener, and other helpful information, as well as small incentives. Contact Robin Tant at 902-2388 or Ronita Jones at 919-641-6863.
Veterans Day
The Town of Ayden will host its Veterans Day celebration at 1 p.m. Nov. 11, at Veteran’s Park, 404 Third St. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St. The Winterville Ruritan Club will host a Veterans Day celebration at 2 p.m. Nov. 11, at the Winterville Public Safety Building, 2593 N. Railroad St. The Pitt County Veterans Council with support of the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host a Veteran’s Day celebration at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will take place near the Veteran’s Memorial.
Yard sale fundraiser
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, (next to the library) will hold a yard sale 7-11 a.m. Nov. 13. To donate items, call Janet Heath at 917-4563, Linda Carol Burti at 916-7909, Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 or any other member to meet you at the church for delivery starting Sunday. Please price items beforehand. To make a donation, mail a check to the church earmarked “fundraiser.” Call Holmes at 714-5930 to volunteer for community service hours.
Aladdin Jr.
The Rampant Theatrical Company of J.H. Rose High School will stage a production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 with a 2 p.m. show on Nov. 20 at the school’s performing arts center. The 60-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation with nearly 50 student cast and crew members. Visit our.show/jhraladdinjr or email golebij@pitt.k12.nc.us or borisoc@pitt.k12.nc.us for tickets and more information.