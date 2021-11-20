Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmville open house
Farmville will host its annual “Holiday Open House” from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday with downtown stores open for customers to shop for holiday gifts. Businesses include Café Madeleine, Dapper Dan’s Art and Antique Gallery, East Carolina ArtSpace, Farmville Furniture Company, Just Write Laser Engraving, Lanoca Coffee, Pharmville Drug, Queen Esther’s Closet, Vintage Point: Vintage Toys and Collectibles and Wren’s Jewelry Store.
Performances
ECU’s School of Music will present the ECU Cello Studio Recital at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and the ECU Guitar Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschool ofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
Thanksgiving service
Five area churches are holding a Community Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Saints Delight OFWB Church, 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden. The service will include each church providing special singing and a sermon of thanksgiving by Pastor Lorenza Stocks. All are invited.
Pastor’s anniversary
Live Oak Free Will Baptist Church, 1577 Rock Road, Grifton, will host a pastor’s anniversary celebration for Elder Demetrius Williams at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28. Elder Ronald Jackson will be guest speaker.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum will hold its annual Christmas open house 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 2 in conjunction with the Christmas Town in Ayden festivities. Visitors will have the option of attending before or after the 6:30 p.m. parade. There will be no fourth Sunday open house in November or December. Call 347-6672
WinterFest
WinterFest will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at The Barn Venue at Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road in Snow Hill. The holiday shopping event will feature local artisans, crafters, woodworkers and more. Nooherooka Natural will host its annual meat sale at the General Store on the farm. For more information or vendor inquiries, contact Mary Betty at 714-2650.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Dexter Liu, an expert on the second amendment, will speak. Contact Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Post 151 to meet
Farmville American Legion Post 151 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Tim Sutton Trio
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present the Tim Sutton Trio in concert at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Road, at 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are $10 at showtix4u.com/event-details/59065.
Wreath workshop
A wreath making workshop using fresh greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be held by Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 at the Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle. Call 902-1709 to sign up and arrange $10 fee payment in advance. Class size limited. Bring gloves and pruners.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club hosts weekly chess lectures and games from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays for children 3 and older. Wednesday evenings are open play nights from 6-9 p.m. The club meets at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.