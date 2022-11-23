Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

The biggest bless your heart to the ECU play and musical “Bright Star.” If you missed it, it is a pure shame as it was excellent! The scenery and the transitions from scene to scene were astounding and well-staged. The vocals and accompaniment were beyond excellent. And, yes, I am comparing it to the “Bright Star” that I saw on Broadway! Thank you, ECU, thank you.

Bless our hearts. I see two Wawas are coming. How many gas stations does one place need?