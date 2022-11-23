The biggest bless your heart to the ECU play and musical “Bright Star.” If you missed it, it is a pure shame as it was excellent! The scenery and the transitions from scene to scene were astounding and well-staged. The vocals and accompaniment were beyond excellent. And, yes, I am comparing it to the “Bright Star” that I saw on Broadway! Thank you, ECU, thank you.
Bless our hearts. I see two Wawas are coming. How many gas stations does one place need?
Garland wanted an everyday man, a special counsel we can live with. But John Doe wasn’t available. So he settled for Jack Smith. Bless your heart.
The AG has announced that a special counsel has been appointed to investigate DJT. Wonder when Hunter and Joe are going to be investigated?
Pro is the opposite of con, right? Then it would follow that PROgress is the opposite of CONgress. BYH.
Happy 80th birthday, Joe Biden, on Nov. 20. That made you the oldest and worst president in history. Two more years! Maybe.
To the person who says we “pay so many able-bodied citizens to not work,” how many people fall into this category? How do you know? Or is this just a stereotypical assumption on your part, something you think is true? And what are these luxuries these people are provided with? I have family members who were and are on disability. They are not able-bodied and their condition had to be certified by a doctor.
Bless our American hearts! Our labor force has been built for centuries on the employment of immigrants. They have been happy to take the least favorable jobs just to be in America where they have an opportunity for a better life. Many of our own ancestors fall into this category. Today’s immigrants are no different. They want a better life. In the meantime, businesses complain about being short-staffed. We need more avenues for legal immigration.
BYH, letting the cat out of the bag is a whole lot easier than putting it back in.
BYH, the grass isn’t greener on the other side, the grass is greener where you water it.
Dolly Parton can make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, even Janet Jackson. And I am now watching the sound engineer on Born to Run give his induction speech. But they don’t even consider Crosby Stills Nash & Young? Just go ahead and take off the ‘Rock & Roll’ from the name, so that there’s no false advertising. I’m watching the ceremony but listening to Deja Vu in protest. Bless their heart.
Why do we have to use tax dollars to pay for secret service protection for former presidents? That law should be changed. BOH.