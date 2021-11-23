Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Thanksgiving service
Five area churches are holding a Community Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. today at Saints Delight OFWB Church, 4679 Ormondsville Road, Ayden. The service will include each church providing special singing and a sermon of thanksgiving by Pastor Lorenza Stocks. All are invited.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club hosts weekly chess lectures from 6-8 p.m Tuesday for children 3 and older. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. The club meets at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. For more information, contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market at 4560 County Home Road will host the Holiday Magic Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11: Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m to noon and will have treat bags for the kids and we will serve hot spiced cider while supplies last. Winter hours start this week: The market will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday then will be closed Thursday through Dec. 2. Then it will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18 and from 8 to noon on Dec. 23. It will close Dec. 24-Jan. 7, then will reopen 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through the spring on Jan. 8.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Pastor’s anniversary
Live Oak Free Will Baptist Church, 1577 Rock Road, Grifton, will host a pastor’s anniversary celebration for Elder Demetrius Williams at 10 a.m. Sunday. Elder Ronald Jackson will be guest speaker.
Wreath workshop
A wreath making workshop using fresh greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be held by Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 at the Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Call 252-902-1709 to sign up and arrange $10 fee payment in advance. Class size limited. Bring gloves and pruners.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday until the food runs out. Everyone is welcome. Drive up, provide your name and number of people in your household and we will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.