Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event offers guests an opportunity to hear from and speak to the decision-makers representing them in the North Carolina General Assembly as well as network with local business leaders and elected officials. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Register at greenvillenc.org/events by today. Contact Aileen Peacock or call 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Thanksgiving lunch
Something2Somebody is hosting Mrs. Rene Arrington’s Thanksgiving Community Lunch from 11 a.m. to1 p.m. (or until the food is gone) on Thursday at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. Visit something2somebody.org and littlewilliecenter.org.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 25-26, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Small business forum
A small business town hall featuring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Allen Thomas of the U.S. Small Business Administration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville. The event is open to the public and will highlight programs that small business owners can use to help start, build and grow their businesses.
Food service
The Down East Christian Organization will be cooking and serving food for those in need at the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Journey to Bethlehem
Covenant Church, 4005 Corey Road, will host 45-minute tours through a re-enacted Bethlehem from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 2 to show visitors what it was like the night Jesus was born. The event will include actors and animals and a place to stop for snacks and crafts. The event is free but space is limited. Visit covenant.cc/events.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden History and Arts Museum, 554 Second St., in the old Dixon Medical Building, will host its annual Christmas Open House from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in place of the fourth Sunday Open House and in conjunction with the Town of Ayden’s Christmas festivities. Guests can visit the museum before or after the Christmas parade and enjoy a cup of hot cider and a cookie while viewing any of the current exhibits.
Bethel Christmas
Bethel’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 on Railroad Street. The annual Christmas Parade and Holiday Extravaganza is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3 on Main Street. The event will include shopping, music and food trucks. Davonte Jones will be host.