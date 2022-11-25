Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Monday through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Small business forum
A small business town hall featuring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Allen Thomas of the U.S. Small Business Administration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville. The event is open to the public and will highlight programs that help start, build and grow their small businesses.
Food service
The Down East Christian Organization will be cooking and serving food for those in need at the Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its December Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Visit greenvillenc.org/events to register or contact Aileen Peacock at (252) 752-4101 ext. 2223.
‘Cinderella A Tale Retold’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Cinderella – A Tale Retold” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10. The play tells the story of Cinderella as a girl who does not necessarily need a prince to save her. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Jingle Art Jam
Emerge Gallery, 404 S. Evans St., will host its Jingle Art Jam fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. The members-only event will feature early access to the Holiday Artist Market, live music, an art activity, a free photo booth and beer and wine tastings. Proceeds support the Art is Good Medicine program. Visit emergegallery.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market will hold its Holiday Card Decorating Contest on Dec. 3. Cards will be decorated from 10 a.m. to noon at the craft table. Pictures will be taken of each card and entered in the contest. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced Dec. 16. Each winner will receive a gift card from Simply Natural Creamery. The Holiday Magic Craft Fair is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10. Santa visits from 10 a.m. to noon. Hot Spiced Cider will be served while supplies last. Market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31.
