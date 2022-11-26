Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Christmas
The Town of Ayden and Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday as part of its Christmas Town in Ayden celebration. Christmas Town in Ayden is from 4-8 p.m. with extended hours at local businesses, entertainment, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and a Christmas market. The Ayden History and Arts Museum, 554 Second St., also will host its annual Christmas Open House from 4-8 p.m.
Sounds of the Season
ECU’s School of Music will host Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The event will feature ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir. Call 328-6851.
Greenville Christmas
The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will host Greenville Gives from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday at Five Points Plaza, Evans and Fifth streets. The donation collection event will include visits with Santa, a tree lighting, a holiday market, crafts, marshmallow roasting, Christmas story reading and holiday entertainment. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov. The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This year’s theme will be “A Frozen Christmas.” Visit www.greenville-jaycees.com/christmasparade.
Farmville Christmas
The Town of Farmville and Farmville Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. It will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. A Taste of Farmville will follow from 6:30-9 p.m. downtown with extended shopping hours, refreshments and music. The town’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.
Bethel holiday
Bethel’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday on Railroad Street. The annual Christmas Parade and Holiday Extravaganza is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Main Street. The event will include shopping, music and food trucks. Davonte Jones will be the host.
Hope plantation
The Historic Hope mansion, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will host its Christmas Candlelight Open House from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Samples of traditional 18th and 19th century food and drink will be available. Registration before Thursday is $20 or $25 at the door. To register, call 794-3140 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday or leave your name and telephone number. The plantation also will host its Christmas Open House from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. There is no charge but donations are appreciated. It will be open for tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 5-10 for $10 a person. Visit www.hopeplantation.org.
Grifton Parade
The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and will include food and craft vendors before the parade by the Town Common beginning at 1 p.m. Anyone who would like to be a sponsor or volunteer to help with the parade or participate is asked to contact Patricia Riggs at 814-3747 or Shirley Mewborn at 524-0345 or at Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., or email fairwaydrive2022@yahoo.com. Tickets for a 50/50 parade raffle also are available at the library and from any parade committee member. Golf cart owners also can ask about participating in the golf cart brigade.