Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 2021 Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees sponsored by individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.
Solo show
ECU School of Music graduate student Chris Puckett will perform a solo set of original instrumental music for guitar, electric bass and upright bass at 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the A.J. Fletcher Hall. The event is open and free to the public. Face masks are required.
Senior exhibition
The ECU School of Art and Design’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery will host the bachelor of fine arts senior exhibition from Monday through Dec. 17. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The gallery is located in Jenkins Fine Art Center on Fifth Street. Call 328-6665 or email graygallery@ecu.edu.
Journey to Bethlehem
Covenant Church will host the interactive tour through a re-enacted Bethlehem from 6-9 p.m. Wedensday-Saturday. Participants will go on a 45-minute guided tour designed to help them understand what it was like the night Jesus was born. The event will include actors and animals and a place to stop for snacks and crafts at 4005 Corey Road, Building A. Free, but space is limited. Visit covenant.cc/journey for reservations.
Ayden Christmas
The town’s annual Christmas parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown as part of the Christmas Town in Ayden. For information about participating, visit aydenchamber.com. Downtown merchants will offer extended hours and downtown activities will be hosted by the town and Chamber of Commerce. The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum also will hold its annual Christmas open house 4-8 p.m.
Bandorama
The ECU School of Music will present Bandorama at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium featuring the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Symphonic and Concert Bands. Free. Face coverings required. Live streaming at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Taste of Farmville
The Farmville Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Taste of Farmville 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday in downtown Farmville where about 25 businesses will be open and visitors can enjoy old-fashioned carriage rides, beautiful window displays and live music. Masks, social distancing encouraged.
Sounds of the Season
East Carolina University School of Music will present Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The performance will feature the ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir Free. Face coverings are required. For more information call 328-6851.
Greenville Gives
The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will host Greenville Gives from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Five Points Plaza, Evans and Fifth streets. The donation collection event will include a visits with Santa, a tree lighting, a holiday market, family crafts, marshmallow roasting, Christmas story reading and holiday entertainment and trolley rides. Bring a new toy to donate to Operation Santa Claus. Call 329-4567.