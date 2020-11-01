Forty polling places will open across Pitt County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precinct. Visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to confirm your precinct. Following is a list of polling places.
- Arthur: Arthur Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur
- Ayden A: Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St. Ayden
- Ayden B: Ayden Community Building 548 Second St.
- Belvoir: Holly Hill Original Free, Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road
- Carolina: Stokes Community Building, 2863 North N.C. 903
- Chicod: Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church gym, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road
- Falkland: Falkland Community Building, 5901 S. Main St.
- Farmville A: Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
- Farmville B: Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St.
- Fountain: Fountain Fire Department, 3642 S. Lynch St.
- Grifton: Grifton Fire/Police Building, 6881-A S. Highland Ave.
- Grimesland: Grimesland Town Hall, 7594 S. Pitt St.
- Simpson A: Eastern Pines Church of Christ, 3380 Portertown Road
- Simpson B: Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald St.
- Pactolus: Pactolus Resource Center, 5866 U.S. 264 East
- Swift Creek: Gardnerville Fire Station, 9521 County Home Road
- Winterville West: Christ’s Church, 745 Davenport Farm Road
- Winterville South: Winterville Operations Center, 2936 Church St.
- Winterville North: Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.
- Greenville 1: VFW Hut 7032, 1108 Mumford Road
Greenville 3: Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St.
- Greenville 4A: Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, 1610 W. 10th St. (1610 Farmville Blvd.)
- Greenville 4B: St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Ave.
- Greenville 5A: Victory Christian Church, 102 Laughinghouse Drive
- Greenville 5B: American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive
- Greenville 6: First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road
- Greenville 7: St James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St.
- Greenville 7B: First Presbyterian Church 1400 S. Elm St.
- Greenville 8A: Willis Building, 300 E. First St.
- Greenville 8B for Cypress Glen residents only: Cypress Glen Auditorium 100 Hickory St.
- Greenville 8B for non-Cypress Glen precinct residents: St. Peter Catholic Church 2700 E. 4th St.
- Greenville 9: Hooker Memorial Christian Church, 1111 S.E. Greenville Blvd.
- Greenville 10A: Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road
- Greenville 10B: First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St.
- Greenville 11A: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 307 Martinsborough Road
- Greenville 11B: First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd.
- Greenville 12A: Koinonia Christian Church, 1405 SW Greenville Blvd.
- Greenville 12B: University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd.
- Greenville 13A: Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Road
- Greenville 13B: Wave Church, 2600 E. Fire Tower Road