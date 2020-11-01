Forty polling places will open across Pitt County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precinct. Visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to confirm your precinct. Following is a list of polling places.

  • Arthur: Arthur Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur
  • Ayden A: Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St. Ayden
  • Ayden B: Ayden Community Building 548 Second St.
  • Belvoir: Holly Hill Original Free, Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road
  • Carolina: Stokes Community Building, 2863 North N.C. 903
  • Chicod: Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church gym, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road
  • Falkland: Falkland Community Building, 5901 S. Main St.
  • Farmville A: Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
  • Farmville B: Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St.
  • Fountain: Fountain Fire Department, 3642 S. Lynch St.
  • Grifton: Grifton Fire/Police Building, 6881-A S. Highland Ave.
  • Grimesland: Grimesland Town Hall, 7594 S. Pitt St.
  • Simpson A: Eastern Pines Church of Christ, 3380 Portertown Road
  • Simpson B: Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald St.
  • Pactolus: Pactolus Resource Center, 5866 U.S. 264 East
  • Swift Creek: Gardnerville Fire Station, 9521 County Home Road
  • Winterville West: Christ’s Church, 745 Davenport Farm Road
  • Winterville South: Winterville Operations Center, 2936 Church St.
  • Winterville North: Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.
  • Greenville 1: VFW Hut 7032, 1108 Mumford Road

Greenville 3: Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St.

  • Greenville 4A: Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, 1610 W. 10th St. (1610 Farmville Blvd.)
  • Greenville 4B: St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3250 Dickinson Ave.
  • Greenville 5A: Victory Christian Church, 102 Laughinghouse Drive
  • Greenville 5B: American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive
  • Greenville 6: First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road
  • Greenville 7: St James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St.
  • Greenville 7B: First Presbyterian Church 1400 S. Elm St.
  • Greenville 8A: Willis Building, 300 E. First St.
  • Greenville 8B for Cypress Glen residents only: Cypress Glen Auditorium 100 Hickory St.
  • Greenville 8B for non-Cypress Glen precinct residents: St. Peter Catholic Church 2700 E. 4th St.
  • Greenville 9: Hooker Memorial Christian Church, 1111 S.E. Greenville Blvd.
  • Greenville 10A: Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road
  • Greenville 10B: First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St.
  • Greenville 11A: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 307 Martinsborough Road
  • Greenville 11B: First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd.
  • Greenville 12A: Koinonia Christian Church, 1405 SW Greenville Blvd.
  • Greenville 12B: University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd.
  • Greenville 13A: Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Road
  • Greenville 13B: Wave Church, 2600 E. Fire Tower Road

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.

Tags