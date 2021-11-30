Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Monetary donations can be made out to FPCAS. Call 355-5353.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m.; starts at 6:30 p.m.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Christmas Painting Class 2-4 p.m., Wednesday.
Bookmobile visit, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Friday.
Intermediate Computer Class for those wanting to add to or brush up on computer skills, 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 6 and 13.
Cozy Conversation Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Dec. 13.
Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 1, 24, 31.
Fun With Oils with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
Beginning Wood Carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help you manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Beaufort County Department of Social Services, 632 W. Fifth St., Washington, N.C., 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, Washington, N.C., 112 W. Ninth St., Wednesday.
ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday.
First Church of Christ, 520 E. 10th St., Washington, N.C., 2-6 p.m., Thursday.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 5.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care, 524 Moye Blvd., will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clinical exam and 3D mammogram. Call 847-7867 to register.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet a 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Dexter Liu, an expert on the second amendment, will speak. Email crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Wreath workshop
A wreath making workshop using fresh greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be held by Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 at the Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, Greenville. Call 902-1709 to sign up and arrange $10 fee payment in advance. Class size limited. Bring gloves and pruners.
Farkas town hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will host a town hall of 2021 7 p.m. on Dec. 14. Register at https://bit.ly/3c9o3bh or by calling 919-733-5757.