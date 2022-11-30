Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 17 and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
Journey to Bethlehem
Covenant Church, 4005 Corey Road, will host its Journey to Bethlehem from 6-8 p.m. through Friday. The 45-minute tours will guide visitors through the night Jesus was born. It will include actors and animals and a place to stop for snacks and crafts. The event is free but space is limited. Visit covenant.cc/events.
Ayden Christmas
The Town of Ayden and Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Christmas Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday as part of their Christmas Town in Ayden celebration. Christmas Town in Ayden is from 4-8 p.m. with extended hours at local businesses, entertainment, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and a Christmas market. The Ayden History and Arts Museum, 554 Second St., in the old Dixon Medical Building, also will host its annual Christmas Open House from 4-8 p.m.
Sounds of the Season
East Carolina University School of Music will host Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The event will feature ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir. Call 328-6851.
Holiday concert
Home for the Holidays, a concert performance, will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. It will feature Greenville native and ECU alumni Kristin Wetherington along with several guest performers. Tickets are $25. Visit artsofthepamlico.org.
Festival of Lights
Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children will host its second annual Festival of Lights from 5-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 111 Eastbrook Drive. The walk-through event will take participants through the magical town of Whoville, where they can take photos and enjoy seasonal treats in this winter wonderland. Visit mppfc.org or facebook.com/mppfc.
Organist performs
Internationally acclaimed concert organist Kit Jacobson will perform on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. The concert is free and open to the public. A reception in the fellowship hall will follow the event. The concert is sponsored by the East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation.
Craft fair
A Christmas craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at John Paul II Catholic High School gymnasium, 2085 Quail Ridge Road. Concessions will be available. To register as a vendor, visit jp2highschool.com/arts-booster-club.
Christmas Spectacular
Pentecostals of Greenville, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will hold its Christmas Spectacular Concert and candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. Visit thepentecostalsofgreenville.com or call 757-3033 for details.
Christmas concert
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, will host its annual Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18. The event is presented by the SHMBC Music Ministry led by Walter Bolden, music and arts director. The concert is free and open to the public.