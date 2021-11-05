Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Holiday show
Pitt Community College Foundation’s 20th Down East Holiday Show continues through Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The show opens today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission each day is $10 per person and free for children 10 and younger. Face coverings are required. The show will feature nearly 200 vendors offering holiday decorations, accessories and home décor, wine and food items, clothing, services and more.
Freeboot Friday
Freeboot Friday, Uptown Greenville’s Pirate pregame party, will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Painted Man will perform. The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle services from Five Points to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be offered Saturday three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Jazz jam session
Students from East Carolina University’s School of Music are hosting an open jazz jam session at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., on Friday. Doors open at 7 and the band plays from 8-11 p.m.
Kayak tour
Greenville Recreation and Parks will hold a guided kayak tour on the Tar River to Wildwood Park from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday starting at the Town Common landing, 105 E. First St. For ages 15 and up. Kayaks are limited. Call 329-4577 to reserve one.
Holiday art sale
Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane, will host its eighth annual holiday art sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local artisans will offer handmade work for sale for the holiday season. Artists may call 329-4546 to reserve a table for $35.
Fall festival
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The event will include a yard sale, baked goods, craft items, frozen meals, a gift shop and breakfast booth. A beef barbecue take-out dinner will be available 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in support of Meals on Wheels. Email office@fccfarmville.org or call 753-3179 for tickets. An online auction runs through Friday at biddingowl.com/fccfallfestival.
Fallelujah
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., will host its free outdoor family Fallelujah event 4-7 p.m. Saturday with games, food, a hayride and fellowship. Call 756-5955.
Turkey giveaway
Beast Philanthropy will hold a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway starting at noon on Sunday at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. A large supply of yams also will be distributed while supplies last.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St., 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pitt County Board of Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St. For more information, contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Call 714-7373.