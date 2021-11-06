Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Holiday art sale
Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane, will host its eighth annual holiday art sale 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today with handmade work from local artisans.
Fallelujah
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., will host its free outdoor family Fallelujah event 4-7 p.m. today, Nov. 6, with games, food, a hayride and fellowship. Call 756-5955.
Plant sale
Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., is holding a plant sale from noon to 4 p.m. today and Sunday in Ellis Hall. Nearly 200 plants and dish gardens will be available.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Turkey giveaway
Beast Philanthropy will hold a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway starting at noon on Sunday at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. A large supply of yams also will be distributed while supplies last.
Pitt GOP
The Pitt County GOP will meet at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Parkers Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Farmville Mayor John Moore will speak. Candidates for next year’s midterm election also will be introduced. Arrive at 6 p.m. to eat.
Collegiate Choir
The ECU School of Music will present the music of the ECU Collegiate Choir at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. Free. Face coverings are required. For more information call 328-6851.
Newcomer’s Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Lunch is $20 at the door. Laura King from the Center for Domestic Violence will speak. Reservations are requested by Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St., 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
Patriot preview
Blackbox Dance Theater will present a preview of Patriot from 2-3 p.m. on Monday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Patriot is a work of multimedia, dance, theater, and storytelling that examines the service and sacrifice of U.S military service members and their families. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Interfaith service
The Interfaith Clergy Standing with Community will hold its monthly prayer service at noon on Monday at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Road.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pitt County Board of Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St. Contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Call 714-7373.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance from 1-4 p.m. Thursday. The screenings are for women 40 and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. Call 847-7867 to register.