Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo will be held on Wednesday at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
ECU performances
The ECU School of Music will host a performance by Emily Thorner, soprano and NC NewMusic Initiative guest artist, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Wright Auditorium. The event will feature guest soloist Kwan Yi, piano, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37. Both shows are free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Smiles and Frowns
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will perform its debut production of “16th Annual Jefferson County Shakespeare Festival” at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Ayden Recreation and Arts Center, 4353 Lee St. The show was written and directed by artistic director Susan McCrea. All actors and stagehands are local youth between 5 and 18. Tickets at the door. Visit smilesandfrowns.org.
African American Music
Michael Friend and the Soul in Motion Players will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Paramount Theater in Farmville, 3723 N. Main St. The show is the November installment of the monthly African American Music Series hosted by Emerge Gallery & Art Center-Pitt County Arts Council. Emerge has partnered with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the this month’s concert, which celebrates the heritage of African American musicians with ties to eastern North Carolina with artistic director Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., a house band and a special monthly guest artist. The concert is free and open to the public.
Air Force Band
The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform “A Salute to Veterans” concert from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at J.H. Rose High School. The concert is free and open to the public but tickets must be reserved online. Visit music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Heritage-of-America-Band/ and click upcoming events.
Christmas Baby
The Grifton Christmas Parade Committee is holding a Santa Baby Photo Contest in conjunction with the parade on Dec. 3. To enter the Santa Baby Photo Contest, complete an entry form and bring the form, a $5 entry fee, and a 5 by 7 photo to Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St. by Saturday. Photos will be on display at the library Nov. 15-30 for voting. Each vote is $1. The photo with the most votes wins a cash award that will be announced at the parade. Visit the library or contact Mewborn at 524-0345 for an entry form and information.
Sierra Club
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will focus on methane capture and biogas generation at industrial swine farms when it meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 131 Oakmont Drive. Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and advocacy program manager for Sound Rivers, will present “Directed Biogas and Swine CAFOs: A False Solution for the Environment, Communities and Climate.” She will provide background on biogas and methane capture, its expansion and a recent environmental disaster at a biogas facility in the Neuse River basin. Those who cannot attend in person can participate via Zoom. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for details.