Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Food distributions
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce, baked goods and nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide bags of food curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday.
Church anniversary
Canaan United American Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Pastor Mary Worsley of Emmanuel Community Unison Baptist Church will speak. For more information, call 355-6026.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will be open from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660.
Golden K Kiwanis
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Roger Haithcock will discuss programs for local youth. All are welcome. For further information, call 367-8310.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County will hold its bimonthly family support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Room 208 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Participants will find support and information, a safe place to share their stories, and an opportunity to learn from the experiences of other family members. For more information, email letchworth4justice@gmail.com or call 347-6365.
Retired school personnel
The Pitt County Unit of North Carolina Retired School Personnel will have a general meeting at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive.
Community dinner
Mount Shiloh Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, is having a community dinner giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The church also will distribute bags of food, clothes and other items.
God’s Closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will be conducting a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 22. All are welcome.
Wreath-making workshop
A wreath-making workshop using natural greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be led by the Pitt County Master Gardners at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. A $10 supply fee is payable in advance. Call 902-1709 to sign up and arrange payment. Class size is limited.