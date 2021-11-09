Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Pitt GOP
The Pitt County GOP will meet at 6:45 p.m. today at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Guest speakers will be Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Farmville Mayor John Moore. Local candidates for next year’s midterm election also will be introduced. Arrive at 6 p.m. to eat.
Collegiate Choir
The ECU School of Music will present the music of the ECU Collegiate Choir at 7:30 p.m. today at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. Free. Face coverings are required. For information call 328-6851.
Caregiver’s Day Out
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host Caregiver’s Day Out from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month supports family caregivers with games, socialization and relaxation techniques. Bring your loved one and activities will be provided for them as well. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Patriot Project
BLACKbox Dance Theatre will explore what it means to be a patriot at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in ECU’s Student Center studio theater, 501 E. 10th St. The Patriot Project is a work of multimedia dance, theater and storytelling that examines the service and sacriﬁce of U.S. veterans, active duty military and their families. Tickets are $20. Call 328-4788 or visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series.
Power Lunch
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its final Power Luncheon of 2021 in person at noon Nov. 16 at the Hilton Greenvillle, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd., with ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert. Gilbert will discuss the recent American Athletic Conference expansion, its impact on ECU athletics and how ECU has handled the opportunity for its student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-november-2021 to register.
Farmville 150
Roger Kammerer will give a talk on Farmville’s 150 year history from 3-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Farmville Public Library. The talk, sponsored by the Pitt County Historical Society and the Farmville Public Library, is free and open to the public. Kammerer, a respected genealogist, local historian and prolific author, also is the director of the May Museum in Farmville. The talk will be broadcast simultaneously as a Zoom webinar. Register through the “Events” tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Silver Sneakers Circuit Class, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Holiday Hymnology Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays.
Beginner Machine Quilting 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays. Cost $35.
Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Advance Care Planning Clinic, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday. Picture ID required to complete documents.
Bookmobile, 10:45-11:45 a.m. Friday.
Holiday card making class 1-4 p.m. Friday.
Caregiving Through the Holidays seminar, 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Give blood
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, ECU Main Campus Student Center, East 10th Street. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.