Ridgewood Elementary is the second school Pitt County Schools this weekend has closed for face-to-face students.
The school system announced Sunday that Ridgewood students must move to virtual instruction for the week of Jan. 11-15. The announcement came a day after a similar one for Eastern Elementary on Saturday.
“Reported cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, and related quarantines affecting several departments, will make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return,” according to a statement released by the district.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted 5-4 on Jan. 5 against an all-virtual start for the school district’s spring semester, which began Jan. 6.
The two elementary schools are the first schools in the district to move to all-virtual instruction since the school year began Aug. 17. But Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board last month that a school was nearly shut down in early December when about a third of its staff was absent due to potential exposure.
Felicia Mosley-Williams, school nurse program manager at Vidant Health, told the board last week that the district’s 21 school nurses were working to manage nearly 350 reports of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus. Those reports, involving 150 staff members and 193 students, were all made Jan. 4, the first day teachers were to report to work since before Christmas.
The district reported seven new positive school-affected cases on the weekly COVID-19 update released Friday. The report, for Jan. 4-7, included two days that students were on campus. About 15,500 of the district’s 23,200 students are currently enrolled as face-to-face learners.
The board of education is scheduled to discuss cases of COVID-19 in the school district at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting may be viewed at http://go.pittschools.org/livestream1.