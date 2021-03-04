There are those who believe that this newspaper is liberal and complain that it is such. The numbers, however, would cause a reasonable person to beg to differ.
This newspaper endorsed: Trump, Romney, McCrory and other Republicans for numerous state and federal offices. This newspaper weekly features conservatives John Hood, Marc Theissen (sometimes multiple times in the same week) and newly added Corey Friedman.
This newspaper replaced one black conservative (Walter Williams) with two (Star Parker and Larry Elder). There is consistency in the moderation of Tom Campbell, Gary Pearce and less frequently Steven Roberts. The one person consistently liberal is Eugene Robinson. For the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6 this newspaper featured six conservative columns, one moderate and one liberal column.
For the week of Feb. 7-13 this newspaper featured an article count of six conservatives two liberal and two moderate. For the week of Feb. 14-20, the column count was seven conservative, two moderate and one liberal. For the week of Feb. 21-27 it was five conservative three moderate and one liberal.
That is a total of five liberal, nine moderate and a whopping 24 conservative columns for the month. Even if you are one to call the moderates ‘liberal’ that is still a total of 24-14. Clearly there are more conservative columns.
Can this newspaper add in other moderate and liberal voices like: Paul Krugman, Robert Reich, E.J. Dionne, Elizabeth Wellington, Clarence Page, Naomi Klein and Bill Press for more equanimity? Will it?
By these numbers calling this newspaper liberal because of political preference is a misnomer. Love this newspaper or hate it, but with such stark numbers it is fair to conclude that this newspaper is effectively an appendage or (when considering its reach) perhaps more accurately a confederate of conservative politics.
Steve Rice
Winterville