A holiday tradition celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as The Nutcracker ballet takes the stage this weekend in ECU’s Wright Auditorium.
Pearl is the traditional symbol for three decades because it represents what has taken years to grow into something beautiful. In much of the same way, the ballet has added layers over time until the Dance Arts Theatre production has come to be recognized as a gem of eastern North Carolina’s Christmas season.
“I think that’s one of the special aspects of Nutcracker,” Artistic Director Sherryl Tipton said. “Our production is a classical tradition of 100 years of Nutcracker performances. I would never want to change it.”
The beloved ballet is based on E. T. A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” which tells of little girl whose nutcracker soldier Christmas toy is transformed into a handsome prince. Featuring an iconic score by Tchaikovsky, the 130-year-old ballet has been a holiday staple throughout North America for more than half a century.
Tipton’s North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts began its Nutcracker in the 1980s in a local high school auditorium, with dancers’ mothers stitching together hand-sewn costumes for performances that were held every other year. Volunteer Lisa Kannen has been a part of every production.
“She tried to put me on payroll years ago, and I said no,” Kannen said, laughing. “I want to keep it just the way it is.”
Kannen, whose granddaughter Abi Carstarphen is one of the featured dancers in this year’s production, has served for years as production manager, with responsibilities including overseeing costumes and coordinating parent volunteers.
“There is no one that could replace her,” Tipton said. “I don’t know that we could do it. I don’t know that I would want to do it. She has been with me since the inception.”
Kannen, a hairdresser by trade, started volunteering with the academy’s productions when her daughter, Sandi, began studying dance with Tipton.
“She (Tipton) said, ‘Could you put a little something in their hair?’” Kannen recalled. “So then I started making little head-pieces, and it just grew and grew. The studio grew, so my responsibilities grew.”
The production grew as well, adding the live accompaniment of a symphony orchestra and welcoming well-known professional dancers such as Benjamin Pierce, Veronica Lynn and Julie Kent. By 2001, it had come to be staged each year on the campus of East Carolina University as a benefit for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, since generating more than $270,000 for the cause.
“It takes a village to make this happen,” Tipton said. “I think this year, if anything, I’ve realized even more the number of people it takes for us to bring this to life.”
For this year’s production, which marks the return of the ECU Symphony Orchestra for the first time since 2019, Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County Brielle McGillicuddy will portray Clara, a girl who is taken on a magical journey to The Land of Sweets. Carolina Ballet principal dancers Ashley Hathaway and Kiefer Curtis will return to their roles as Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier for the ballet, which also features guest artists Adam Chavis and Timour Bourtasenkov. About 100 North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts students round out the 130-member cast.
Among the youngest is 8-year-old Reese Causey, whose mother, Ashley, portrayed Clara in Nutcracker more than two decades ago.
“It warms my heart to see and experience this,” Causey said. “As a mother and seeing my child go through it, it just means the world. I’m just excited for her.”
Dance instructor Alison Hendrix Muir, who performed in the Nutcracker from the time she was a student until she was in her early 30s, was the original baby mouse. This weekend, she will get to see her daughter, Rachel, reprise that role, one of several parts the 13-year-old dancer will portray during Nutcracker’s two acts.
Former dancer Ashley McGowen said that her daughter, Dorothy, enjoys hearing about her mother’s former Nutcracker roles as the 8-year-old prepares for her second year in the production.
“She’s seen many of my costumes because they are still backstage with my name in them crossed out,” McGowen said. “That’s fun to be able to take her to this costume and say, ‘There’s my name.’
“It creates her memories,” she said. “But then those are layered on top of my memories, and we’re creating the memories together.”
Dance Arts Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” ballet at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. The ballet is accompanied by the Eastern Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $34 for youth. Call 328-4788 or visit tickets.ecu.edu. Sales at the door begin 45 minutes prior to the performance.