A holiday tradition celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as The Nutcracker ballet takes the stage this weekend in ECU’s Wright Auditorium.

Pearl is the traditional symbol for three decades because it represents what has taken years to grow into something beautiful. In much of the same way, the ballet has added layers over time until the Dance Arts Theatre production has come to be recognized as a gem of eastern North Carolina’s Christmas season.


