What? Are you kidding me? You still leave your pocketbook in your car? Let me tell you, girl, my pocketbook goes to my bedroom when I go to bed at night. They are going to have to fight me over what little bit I got. Bless your heart.
Bless your heart to the person who makes the decision to turn the air conditioning off in Pitt County Schools’ classrooms at 3:30. I think it is a complete disgrace that you expect us to work in our sweltering classrooms. You would likely save more money by setting the thermostat higher and lowering it in the morning early enough to condition the room. This is yet another reason you’re losing teachers and have a hard time filling sub positions. Sincerely, an overworked, underpaid and sweaty teacher.
Bless your heart runners! I respect that you are out there at 5:45 a.m. running down my street. Your lead runner had all sorts of lights draped across his body. We could see him, but the rest of you, some much farther behind, were all but invisible. We were only trying to back out of our driveway, but you were everywhere! Please wear some lights!
Why in the scheme of things going on in America does anyone give a rip about Britney Spears and her business. It is apparent she and he are spoiled brats. I am trying to figure out how to get gasoline at the pumps.
Bless your heart. I don’t get it. People ride around with Pirate Club stickers and plates on their cars but won’t join the Pirate Club. Beats me.
BOH, seems there is something amiss with one person having the CEO position at Vidant and the dean position at Brody School of Medicine. Where are the checks and balances?
A big bless your heart to the three teens who caused the Pitt County Fair to be shut down last Saturday night! Why do you need to fight and bring guns to a fair? You people are the reason we can’t enjoy nice things anymore. Bless all of your hearts.
BYH to the truck drivers who purposely spew black smoke onto cyclists as a prank. Your “fun” risks the lives and health of others
I for one thank you for printing pictures of those charged with driving under the influence. Best way to keep your photo out of the paper is to not drink and drive. All the suffering is your own fault for breaking the law. Drunk driving laws protect the innocent. If anything I think our drunk driving laws should be more harsh. Let’s crack down on drunk driving!
If we wanted to boldly send billionaires where no billionaires have been before, we could just have sent them to the tax office.
Bless your heart, the COVID virus doesn’t care what you believe.
