Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Schwa Show
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will open its October exhibition, “The Schwa Show,” in both the Don Edwards Gallery and the Harvey Wooten Gallery 5-8 p.m. today, coinciding with the First Friday ArtWalk. The Schwa Show is a national juried competition recognizing excellence in fine arts and crafts. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of this exhibition, the first juror, Jerry Jackson, has reprised his role in selecting the pieces to be displayed. The exhibition continues through Oct. 28. Visit www.emergegallery.com or call 551-6947. Face masks are required.
Freeboot Friday
Freeboot Friday, Uptown Greenville’s Pirate pregame party, will be held 5:30 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Heads Up Penny will perform. A beer and wine garden, kid’s activities and food offerings also will be on site. The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle services from Five Points to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be offered Saturday three hours before, during, and two hours after the game. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
ECU/Loessin Playhouse
“The Visit,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at McGinnis Theater on the ECU campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15; $10 for ECU students and youth. Masks required. Staggered entry time for performances. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Prayer hour
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will host “60 minutes of praying” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today. Call 902-7313 or 909-957-3631.
Art show fundraiser
The Carter Williams Art Show fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. Funds go to breast cancer research, education and outreach and participating artists. Virtual sales are Oct. 4-15. Call 329-4546.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd, will host a free drive-through flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday in October in the parking area. The shot is available for all veterans in the Durham VA Health Care System. Masks are required.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Bird walk
Bird Walk at the Park will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Oliver Murphrey Park, 3476 N. Main St., Farmville. Contact cwidney@farmvillenc.gov or call 753-3355 for more information.
Garage sale
The Missions Committee of Calvary Memorial UMC, 107 W. Greene St., Snow Hill, will hold a yard sale at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 reunion set for Saturday has been postponed again due to COVID-19. Email questions to mbjowens@gmail.com.
Sunday in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host Super Sunday in the Park beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 100 E. First St.
Blessing of the Animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. Greenville, will celebrate hold a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit orlcgreenville.org/blessingoftheanimals