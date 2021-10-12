Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Hotdog sale
The Greene County Senior Center will have a drive-through hot dog sale 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday with proceeds going toward the Walk to De-Feet Dementia. Cost is $6 which includes two hot dogs, chips, a drink and a brownie. To make a donation, call Sharon Harrison, Senior Center director, at 747-5436.
Celebrate Life event
Carolina Pregnancy Center will host Celebrate Life 2021: A Night of Praise, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. For details or to RSVP visit: www.FriendsOfCPC.org.
PFLAG
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org or visit facebook.com/gvpflag.
District Day
State Rep. Brian Farkas will hold his October District Day 1-2:30 p.m on Saturday at Bagelman Bagels, 1904 E. Fire Tower Road. Residents are welcome to drop by to chat about local or legislative issues. Call (919) 733-5757 for questions.
Octubafest
East Carolina University School of Music will present Octubafest at noon Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Call 328-6851.
Prayer breakfast
Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse will be the guest speaker. The public is welcome.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, in Pitt County near Washington, N.C., will hold a drive-through food box giveaway on 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Call 975-6944.
Revival
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Oct. 17-22. Evangelist Lee Patrick of Florence, S.C., will be the guest speaker. Childcare will be available. For more information, call 714-2440.
CROP Walk
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville, is hosting its annual Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday to raise money to end hunger at home and around the world. Walkers will meet at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. Church World Service donates 25 percent of all money raised back to the community. Register or donate the day of the walk or at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/farmvillenc
Chorale, Concert Choir
The ECU School of Music will present the University Chorale and Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will hold their monthly prayer at noon on Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Greenville.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Parker’s Barbecue. Sloan Rachmuth, director of Education First Alliance and expert on critical race theory, is the speaker.
Power lunch
Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at ECU, will be the speaker for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce October Power Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19. Waldrum will provide the latest updates on Vidant Health’s response to COVID-19. Members can register for the event at greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-october-2021